Antigua CBI hit by scandalDominica News Online - Friday, July 27th, 2018 at 9:47 AM
The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program in Antigua is under serious pressure and that because there is a scandal involving wanted Indian billionaire, Mehul Choksi.
According to news coming from of India, Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, both diamond tycoons, are alleged to have colluded with two employees of the Punjab National Bank in an over US$1.8-billion fraud scheme.
The businessman is now wanted for alleged fraud in India.
On Tuesday, the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) in Antigua confirmed that Choksi was granted citizenship in November of 2017.
The new scandal has raised many questions about CBI programs in the region and prominent political analysts like Peter Wickham has weighed in on the matter.
He said the scandal involving Indian billionaire Choksi is not good news for Antigua or the CBI.
“For a long time there have been concerns raised with the C.I.P there and in many other countries that offer the program,” he said.
The regional pollster added is not the “thing” anyone wants to happen
Antigua’s Citizenship Investment Union said on Monday that Choksi’s application was subject to robust due diligence international investigation by reputable agencies.
But according to Wickham an individual could have conducted acts before and after citizenship has been granted that were not within the radar of diligence.
Meantime the Antigua and Barbuda cabinet said on Thursday that the citizen of Antigua and Barbuda has not been charged with any crime, neither has any request been made of the Antigua and Barbuda Government for any action to be taken against Choski.
However, the Cabinet has decided that should any request be made by the Indian government, every effort within the law will be made to honour a legitimate request.
Antigua and Barbuda and India do not have an extradition agreement.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
You can do all the due diligence you will never be able to predict what will happen. The most you can do is to cooperate with the authorities.
What value added Peter Wickham added to this story? None!
This reminds me of Ali Reza Zibahalat Monfared.The new genre of lazy, myopic, incapable,OECS leaders can’t think of anything else to generate revenue? In Dominica it has raised billions,but one cannot point to one completed project.Has the money been flying to other jurisdictions?
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
The Indian constitution does not allow dual nationality for it citizens, so Mehul Choksi would have automatically lost his Indian citizenship immediately he became a citizen of Antigua & Barbuda. It means that the authorities in Antigua & Barbuda did not check mr. Choksi’s credentials with their counterparts in India for fear of alerting them. All they were interested in was Mr. Choksi’s money ,Perhaps Antigua can pull another fast one by discretely taking payment from the Indian government y and surrender their surrogate citizen to them as a person of interest, similar to how Dominica got rid of its hot potato, Alireza Monfared, to Iran.