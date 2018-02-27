Attorney denies Dr. Denzil Douglas has Dominican citizenshipDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 at 2:19 PM
An attorney representing Dr. Denzil Douglas, former Prime Minister of St. Kitts in a court matter has denied that his client is a Dominican citizen, saying he has never applied for citizenship.
Sylvester Anthony made the comments after a court hearing on the case in Basseterre on Monday.
The government of St. Kitts had earlier filed an injunction against Douglas for allegedly holding dual-citizenship and a diplomatic passport from Dominica, which is against the laws of that country. It said he had violated the constitution of St. Kitts by swearing or acknowledging allegiance to a foreign power and should be barred from serving as a parliamentarian.
But St. Kitts-based WINN FM has quoted Anthony as saying that Dr. Douglas never applied to be a citizen of Dominica.
“The evidence is very simple and clear, Dr. Douglas does not have Dominican citizenship, he has never applied for Dominican citizenship, and was never granted Dominican citizenship,” he stated. “It’s as simple as that and that is information that the claimant could have obtained from doing what we did, you’ll notice if you see the papers we have filed that we wrote to the government of Dominica asking those specific questions and the government of Dominica responded to those very specific questions with the answers that I’ve just given you. That is something that the claimant, the Attorney General, could have found out before he filed this claim so now they’ve asked for additional time to respond, so we’ll see what their response is.”
WINN FM asked Anthony about the fact that the diplomatic passport states nationality as Dominican.
In response, Anthony said what was in question was not a “regular passport.”
“We’re not talking about a regular passport, a passport that is given to you as a result of you being a citizen, we’re talking about diplomatic passport,” he said. “So when we speak about this matter we shouldn’t use passport, we are speaking about a diplomatic passport. So it’s not just a passport, they use the passport to conjure images in people’s minds.”
According to Anthony, his client does not have a Dominican passport.
“Dr Douglas does not have a Dominican passport, he’s not a citizen of Dominica, he’s never applied for and has never been granted citizenship of the Commonwealth of Dominica. This fact is irrefutable,” he said.
The government of St. Kitts asked for more time in the matter during Monday’s court appearance.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
You mean to say that when you are given a Dominican passport by our government you are not a Dominican? Never heard such double talking B…S in my life. you are not a Dominican when your passport says you are? Maybe that make sense to Tony Astaphan but not to a simple man like me. That is just not logical unless the passport is a fake.
While we continue to squabble, i ask the question, why not a referendum uniting the Islands of Dominica, Antigua, st kitts? there use to be a time, when there were more Dominicans living in Antigua. why not encourage free travel and domicile? don’t forget as chattel, passport was never the issue. In reality, is it not driving us further apart as a people?
While prime Minister Timothy Harris and Opposition leader Denzil Douglas are before their St. Kitts Court over a Dominica Diplomatic passport Douglas holds and, prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is a witness in that case, Dominicans should rise up and demand the resignation of Skerrit for whatever role he played in assisting Mr. Douglas to hold our passport where up to this time he has yet to tells us why he gave Douglas our passport, where is Douglas serving as ambassador and why was Douglas allowed to violate the laws of St Kitts / Nevis to unlawfully obtain a Dominica Diplomatic passport. In St Kitts / Nevis there should be enough fire on Denzil Douglas demanding his resignation but in Dominica much more fire should be placed on Skerrit for assisting Denzil Douglas in what appears to be yet another fraudulous story involving our diplomatic passport.
This lawyer made a BIG mistake by emphasizing that he does not have an ordinary passport. If you are good at reading the English language he indicated he held a Dominican Diplomatic Passport. Come again My Lawyer you were not that smart. I read between your invisible lines.
More corruption, more cover up and more unanswered questions by our very corrupt Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, who is a witness in this case. What is Roosevelt Skerrit saying to the people of Dominica in all of this mess once again? Has he concluded that we are all fools and don’t deserve an answer? How long will the name of Dominica continue to be embarrassed in the regional and international world by our corrupt PM? It is a FACT that D Douglas has our diplomatic passport? Since we know he was not born in Dominica how did he get our passport if he is not a citizen? When an immigration officer opens his diplomatic passport does he see citizen of St. Kitts or Citizen of Dominica? Is he an ambassador Skerrit? Say for example Mr. Douglas lands in the US with his Dominica diplomatic passport that has him as a citizen of Dominica should the police looking for a Denzil Douglas of St. Kitts, would that not raise red flags? To me this is fraudulent and both Skerrit and Denzil must go
I only hope that the judge in this case asks the Defendant to present his passport so we can ascertain that what Anthony is saying is correct.Had the judge asked Skerritt to present his passport the truth of his dual citizenship would be evident
Dr. Denzil Douglas has always been a congenital liar. He and Mr. Skerrit are cut from the same cloth. These two individuals are bosom friends with similar traits. As I understand it, Douglas was asked numerous times by the Press if he owns a Dominican diplomatic passport and has never refuted the claim. No wonder the Caribbean is in such dire economic difficulties. The region is led by men who are into politics for personal profit. These men are the producers and distributors of misery, poverty, divisiveness and greed.
Their appears to be a certain amount of inconsistencies in terms of the issuing of his diplomatic passport. For instance, an alleged copy of the application form as shown by MITC blogger, all relevant information are given with the exception of the areas requesting proof of citizenship by Birth, Descent, Naturalization and Registration. According to a copy of an alleged page from a passport book also shown by the same blogger, it shows the nationality of Douglas to be Dominican. It is going to be interesting see how Tony handles these inconsistencies.
So in other words Tony …. There a different definitions to term used on a Diplomatic passport compared to a regular one? If nationality does not refer to citizenship, makes me wonder if the occupation on Skerrit passport which probably says Head of Government/Prime Minister means something else… like Bobolist or Master Swindler …. hmm just wondering.
The response from from that lawyer seems like a lot of smoke and mirrors. He is deliberately trying to create confusion in people’s minds. From his response I would conclude that Denzil has or had carried a Dominican passport – diplomatic or otherwise.
The corruption in the islands continue,Anthony how much is the Skerrit regime paying you to say this.