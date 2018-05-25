Mia Mottley of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) has been elected as the first female Prime Minister of Barbados.

Her party unseated the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) in a landslide victory on Thursday.

The DLP had been governing Barbados since 2008.

In the crushing victory, the Mottley-led BLP won all 30 seats in the Barbados House of Assembly.

Mottley, 52, becomes Barbados’ eight Prime Minister and the fifth female head of government in the English speaking the Caribbean joining the likes of the late Dame Eugenia Charles of Dominica, Janet Jagan of Guyana, Portia Simpson Miller in Jamaica and Kamla Persad Bissessar in Trinidad and Tobago.