Barbudans file injunction against construction on new airportAntigua Newsroom - Monday, July 9th, 2018 at 2:24 PM
A group of Barbudans have filed an application for leave for judicial review of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s decision to construct an international airport on the island.
The request, filed with the High Court of Justice of Antigua and Barbuda last Friday and served to the defendants this morning, moves for the immediate shut down of the development of the airport on Barbuda, Antigua Newsroom is reporting.
The Barbudans seek to address failures by their central government to meet critical requirements under the Physical Planning Act 2003 in the development of the airport and failure to follow proper planning procedures where the government has started or permitted construction.
