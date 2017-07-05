Incoming Chairman of CARICOM, Dr. Keith Mitchel, has urged the regional bloc to commit to a unified position on Venezuela, saying what is taking place there cannot be ignored.

At the same time, Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, has suggested the possibility of a CARICOM mission to the troubled South American country which is now in the grips of an economic and political crisis.

Both men spoke in Grenada where CARICOM Heads have gathered for their 38th regular meeting.

“We must also find the resolve to commit to a unified position on the current political challenge in neighboring Venezuela,” Dr. Mitchel, who is also the Prime Minister of Grenada, stated at the opening ceremony of the meeting. “We cannot ignore what is taking place in a country in which all of our member states have strong historic ties and one which countries such as Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana share maritime boundaries and borders.”

He stated that CARICOM’s international records of standing up “for political order, democracy and respect for human rights ought to inspire us, colleagues, to arrive at a clear stance on the current crisis in Venezuela.”

“Of course in doing so, we must be cognizant of the broad principles of non-interference, the support for the rule of law and order, constitutionality and the respect for human rights,” he stated.

Mitchel stated that it must be appreciated that there is a duly elected government in Venezuela “and that many of the internal struggles are also a manifestation of a struggle for political power.”

“That is understood,” he noted.

He said that CARICOM member states, as proud independent nations, share a history of anti-colonial struggle and must approach “these issues, rightfully so, with a particular mindset.”

“Indeed when certain international advocates whisper aloud for the unconstitutional regime change, we must keep pause but pause must not result in paralysis; our inaction must not be the consequence of our suspicion,” he remarked. “Colleagues, as a region, as neighbors, we need to be concerned about the anomalies and excesses and about extremism on all sides of the fence. We must stand united to condemn violence from whichever quarters it comes. We must therefore not retreat from using our close ties to nudge all parties to a position of dialogue that will be in the best interest of the people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

At a recent meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS), Grenada abstained from voting on a US-backed resolution on Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Skerrit has suggested the possibility of a CARICOM mission to Venezuela since it is not in the interest of Venezuela and the world for the crisis to continue.

Speaking to the CMC, he further suggested that the mission be made up of a couple Heads of Government and Opposition Leaders within CARICOM.

“The position with Venezuela is that we certainly condemn all forms of violence, we would like to see some dialogue take place, we would like to see a peaceful resolution to the situation,” he said. “What I would like to suggest though is the possibility of a CARICOM mission going into Venezuela, meeting with the government, meeting with the opposition and seeking to provide a better sense of leadership to finding a resolution to the current challenges confronting Venezuela.”

He said such a mission would need the approval of both the government and the opposition in Venezuela.

“But I think that offer should be considered and that offer should be made,” Skerrit said.

Over 80 people have died in the current turmoil in Venezuela.