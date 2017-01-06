CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has congratulated Haiti’s President-elect Jovenel Moise who was this week declared winner of the country’s 20 November 2016 presidential elections.

The 48-year-old Moise, a banana exporter, won 55.6 percent of the votes in November’s first round of the elections. His major challengers, Jude Celestin, Jean-Charles Moise and Maryse Narcisse contested the count and after a verification process, the Haitian Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) declared Jovenel Moise the outright winner on Tuesday. He will replace interim-President Jocelerme Privert, who led the country after former President Michel Martelly left office without a successor in February last year.

The CARICOM Secretary-General, in a Statement issued Thursday said the Caribbean Community looks forward to the inauguration of the President-elect on 7 February 2017, which would signal the return to constitutional governance and the continuation of the strengthening of Haitian democracy.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) wishes to congratulate President-elect Jovenel Moise who was declared the outright winner following the publication on 3 January 2017 by the Haitian Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) of the final results of the first round of the presidential elections of 20 November 2016.

The Community looks forward to the inauguration of the President-elect on 7 February 2017 which would signal the return to constitutional governance and the continuation of the strengthening of Haitian democracy.

The Community has also taken note of the results of the partial legislative elections. It is hoped that the electoral cycle will be completed in a free, peaceful and timely manner thereby making whole the executive and legislative branches of government.