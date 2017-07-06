CARICOM discord further exposed at Grenada summitCaribbean News Now - Thursday, July 6th, 2017 at 10:02 AM
Following the very public collapse of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member unity at last month’s Organization of American States (OAS) summit in Mexico, the bloc’s disharmony was further exposed at the heads of government meeting currently taking place in Grenada.
Pleas for “collective action” by the newly elected prime minister of The Bahamas, Dr Hubert Minnis, and closer unity urged by the outgoing chairman, David Granger, president of Guyana, appear to have fallen on deaf ears when it came to the incoming CARICOM chairman, Dr Keith Mitchell, prime minister of Grenada and host of the meeting.
Speaking during the ceremonial opening of the 38th summit of CARICOM leaders on Tuesday night, Mitchell criticised the political influence on the operations of regional airline LIAT, which is owned by the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
“I have long held the belief that political presence on the board of airlines, such as LIAT, is not helpful to its proper management and efficiency,” he said.
5 Comments
Dr Keith Mitchell is right.Appoint an independent board and have that body be accountable to the governments and other stakeholders in Liat. I will not characterize the position of Dr Mitchell as disunity in Caricom.There are retired experts from developed countries who can be accessed as consultants to come in and help evaluate the Airline and make recommendations for it’s survival and profitability.These swell headed Prime Ministers need to get out of the way if they really believe that the airline is vital and necessary for integration and development in the region. I know it’s the government’s who prop up Liat but the people use it as well and pay for the services.Some of these Prime Ministers think they are experts on everything and can’t look at the bigger picture for the region.If the US with 50 countries (States) can cooperate where necessary why can’t these leaders of poor countries.Too much competetion not enough unity
Why should caricom countries agree on everything? I thought we lived in a Democracy.
This confirms to me what I have always suspected. Caricom is governed by a group of useless politicians who have an inflated sense of self-importance.
These guys are a total waste of time.
Not surprised by the disunity at the Heads of Government summit. What do you expect from these misleaders? Every one of them practices politics of division, destruction, ostracism and character assassination at home. I just read that Gaston Browne( PM-Antigua) eviscerated Keith Michelle (PM- Grenada) then flew back home. Caricom has become a very dysfunctional family, just look at the last Commonwealth and OAS Meetings. My expectation of these present ‘leaders’ to accomplish any thing positive is at ground level. Look at how shabbily and contemptuously they treat their own countrymen and women who don’t support their governing party. Cronyism, nepotism, greed, selfishness, victimization, and hoarding wealth are their expertise.
Thats the same CARICOM that sent their police officers to investigate in Dominica, a coup which took place only in Skerrits mind? I say disband this grouping.IT WILL EVENTUALLY..Its irrelevant…Does CARICOM even bother about stealing of elections? It is a boys club..
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!