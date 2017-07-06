Following the very public collapse of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member unity at last month’s Organization of American States (OAS) summit in Mexico, the bloc’s disharmony was further exposed at the heads of government meeting currently taking place in Grenada.

Pleas for “collective action” by the newly elected prime minister of The Bahamas, Dr Hubert Minnis, and closer unity urged by the outgoing chairman, David Granger, president of Guyana, appear to have fallen on deaf ears when it came to the incoming CARICOM chairman, Dr Keith Mitchell, prime minister of Grenada and host of the meeting.

Speaking during the ceremonial opening of the 38th summit of CARICOM leaders on Tuesday night, Mitchell criticised the political influence on the operations of regional airline LIAT, which is owned by the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“I have long held the belief that political presence on the board of airlines, such as LIAT, is not helpful to its proper management and efficiency,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY