CARICOM expresses concerns over violent protest in HaitiPress release - Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 at 9:31 AM
The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is deeply concerned at the violent protest in Haiti, a Member State of the Community.
The Chairman of CARICOM, Andrew Holness, speaking on behalf of the community stated, “The Community deplores the loss of life, property and the damage to infrastructure and calls for restraint and an end to the protests and the violence.”
The Community notes that the issues that have triggered these protests can only be resolved in an atmosphere of calm.
In that regard the Community welcomes actions being taken to defuse the situation.
He further stated that the Community looks forward to an early return to normalcy and welcomes in the interim, the support of the United Nations in monitoring the situation.
Protests erupted last Friday hours before the government-set price of fuel was to rise by up to 50 percent, part of a plan endorsed by the International Monetary Fund to modernize the economy.
The Haitian government canceled the increase amid protests that left several people dead and prompted airlines to cancel flights to the impoverished country.
2 Comments
The foundation of what what we call Freedom in this here called western new world, all stems from HAITI’ revolution. Like Dominica, HAITI continues to be a CAPTURED land, never in history, supper power nations have come together to subjugate another Nations progress. It is the belief of people my own level of thought , that unless we are truly free as a people coming out of Slavery, HAITI will never be free. I must applaud Dominica, on policies relating to HAITI. A people who had to pay Franch exorbitant sums of money to be free, money in todays terms ,worth Billions, Money needed for developing their part of HISPANIOLA. As long as Africans in the Caribbean continue to not see themselves as who/what , they are not really are, HAITI, will continue to suffer, all of us included. Black collaborators in HAITI, and the other Islands continue to sell out their people, Politicians come and go,, but the problems they the politicians creat , live with the very poor.
Many of the wounds that are presently affecting Haiti, sad to say, have been self-inflicted, mostly by corrupt and dictatorial politicians and some by the violent uprisings of the people. It’s really sad that triumphant gains are consistently short-lived. It’s my fervent wish that some genuine honest, altruistic, visionary leadership group will lead their countrymen out of this seemingly everlasting malaise.