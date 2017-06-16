A coordinated Caribbean Community (CARICOM) clampdown on returning foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs) – including targeting their assets – is being prepared for approval at next month’s heads of government meeting in Grenada.

In the next three weeks, CARICOM leaders will move to finalise plans for a CARICOM arrest warrant for FTFs and sharing of recovered assets, as well as regional anti-terrorism legislation. The latter will be based on T&T’s proposed anti-terrorism legislation, the Trinidad Guardian reported.

“The question for the region (on terrorism) isn’t a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’,” Trinidad’s National Security Minister Edmund Dillon warned.

CARICOM Implementing Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) executive director Francis Forbes said the agency and the United States are tracking “several hundred” people from the Caribbean and South American who’ve gone to join the Islamic State (ISIS) terror network.

