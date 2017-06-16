CARICOM to clampdown on returning ISIS fightersCaribbean News Now - Friday, June 16th, 2017 at 10:54 AM
A coordinated Caribbean Community (CARICOM) clampdown on returning foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs) – including targeting their assets – is being prepared for approval at next month’s heads of government meeting in Grenada.
In the next three weeks, CARICOM leaders will move to finalise plans for a CARICOM arrest warrant for FTFs and sharing of recovered assets, as well as regional anti-terrorism legislation. The latter will be based on T&T’s proposed anti-terrorism legislation, the Trinidad Guardian reported.
“The question for the region (on terrorism) isn’t a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’,” Trinidad’s National Security Minister Edmund Dillon warned.
CARICOM Implementing Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) executive director Francis Forbes said the agency and the United States are tracking “several hundred” people from the Caribbean and South American who’ve gone to join the Islamic State (ISIS) terror network.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
The greatest weapon in the hands of the oppressor,is the mind of the oppressed.I Read with interest what’s being contemplated by CARICOM/CARIGO, at the end of the day nothing can stop the Roseau River from overflowing. The marginalization of young black men, particularly in the english speaking regions is a time bomb in the making, and if these young black men and women are organized into any uniting force the islands will burn like the days of slavery. The people were given independence that turned out to be a fallacy, prior to that fake emancipation. The leaders who signed papers setting the island on their own, never asked for reparations, YES, three hundred yrs of unpaid wages, forcing the people to pull their boot strap on their own, instead of being independent , we became continuously dependent on these TERRORIST nations like England. America is rich, Europe is Rich, Asia is on the way, we the ones that created CAPITALISM, by blood and sweat , remains poor. TROUBLE AHEAD.BOB…
I new it was just a matter of time before ISIS blood sucking criminals comes to our shores in the carriddean looking for weak young people to join their cult then send those people out to kill be on your guards for them,some one said on radio we are lucky enough to be far away from ISIS i said to myself lady you are talking donkey!
They will do exactly what they were doing on their return.
Anyway when all you ‘clamping down’ on ISIS just mind me and my children. ISIS have a habit of returning the favor. I’m not saying we should bow down and turn a blind eye because it’s just a matter of time before it hits home. I’m saying just be careful how CARICOM goes about ‘clamping down’. ISIS clamping right back.
These guys should be arrested on arrival and sent to us immediately to face courts. The destruction they have learned should not be given a chance to Fester. Treat them like an Ebola because if they ever get loose and pass on thier terrorist training to lost individuals will be very destabilizing for the region. They will make Abubaka look like a pre-schooler. This is serious.
Let’s see what the UWP supporters going to bash our p.m about on this article