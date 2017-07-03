CARICOM will not interfere in Venezuela’s internal affairs says Secretary GeneralDominica News Online - Monday, July 3rd, 2017 at 2:22 PM
Secretary General of CARICOM, Irwin LaRocque has made it clear that the regional bloc will not interfere in the sovereign affairs of Venezuela.
CARICOM Heads of Government will meet in Grenada from July 4 to 6, and LaRocque stated the crisis in the troubled South American country is not on the agenda but it might be discussed.
“The agenda for the Heads of Government meeting will be adopted on Wednesday morning and I guess we will see what emerges out of that agenda,” he said at a press conference on Monday.
He stated that there are basic principles which unite CARICOM on the matter.
“I wish however to say to you that there are some basic principles that the Community has elaborated and these principles still hold,” he remarked. “All our member states ascribe to the statement issued by the COFCOR, the Council for Foreign and Community Relations, of none interference, none intervention in the internal affairs of the sovereign state of Venezuela. This holds despite what you may have read about a particular text being considered at the OAS, these principles hold.”
He added, “I think we have to wait for the outcome of the meeting to see what statements will come out of this meeting on Venezuela if any. We have basic principles we are united on that continue to inform our approach to dealing with Venezuela and whether or not the matter is discussed, we have to wait to see what is the outcome of the meeting.”
However, evidence suggests that the political and economic crisis that has engulfed Venezuela has divided CARICOM.
At an Organization of American States (OAS) general assembly in Mexico recently, there was no united front on a resolution aimed at addressing the Venezuelan situation, despite calls for unity among CARICOM states.
Jamaica’s foreign minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, said CARICOM votes splintered on the resolution “despite significant efforts to coordinate positions”.
Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines voted against the resolution while Barbados, Bahamas, Belize, Guyana and St Lucia supported it. Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Haiti, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago abstained.
The resolution, which ultimately failed, included a proposal for a ‘group of friends’ to mediate the crisis and it also called for President Nicolas Maduro to “reconsider” an assembly to rewrite the Venezuelan constitution.
About 82 people have died in Venezuela in the crisis and there appears to be no end in sight.
Best thing to do wi!
If we (caricom) don’t take a stand to help our brothers and sisters in venequela we’ll have our self to blame. I believe caricom should call on Maduro to step down or call fresh elections; that’s what the people are demanding. If not I believe either China or Russia will take over venequela.
Irvin, all of your confounded rhetoric are simply blowing off hot air, which by the time it exists your mouth it cools off! Indeed Venezuela sovereign nation; nevertheless, no matter how many people Maduro kills in the streets of Venezuela, some of you in CARICOM will support the dictator.
There is a caption on DNO which where Roosevelt Skerrit said he is standing in Solidarity with Venezuela, Whereas he is in Solidarity, means he is supporting the regime no matter how many are slaughtered , or how many are driven out of their country to escape hunger.
There are forty (40,000.00) thousand such people who have fled to Trinidad, not counting thousands who fled to Guyana, and neighboring South America countries, on foot, even as far as Brazil! Shut up boy, just shut up! You all cannot interfere because you are all puppets of the dictator!
When he say to Skerrit jump, you all ask him how high!
Stuppesssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss!!
And the same CARICOM,sent police officers here in failed DOMINICA,to investigate a coup undertaken by a stalled musical truck against the Skerrit regime? (according to Skerrits intelligence).As a CARICOM citizen,if I could,I would DISBAND the grouping forthwith.Its irrelevant and useless.How can decent heads of government sit among others who steal elections,kill institutions of state,repeatedly hobnob wirh rogues and criminals,AND STAY SILENT?This genre of political leaders today is nothing but a doggone disgrace to what I knew leadersip to be.
We can only pray for things to be better. This is a calculated effort by foreign superpowers who are suppressing us all slowly but surely. Mantenga fuerte Venezuela!
Yes Mr. LaRocque, let us allow Venezuelans to sort out their affairs on their own. Who are we to interfere in the peoples affairs?
What principles Irwin? That we must allow people to starve because it is more important to keep a so called “democratically” elected dictator in power? Besides, how could you intervene anyway with a lot of Caricom members owing Venezuela money and we have a Caricom army or do we? We cannot even unite ourselves after all these years. Why do we have to have a separate OECS, just to give a monopoly to some business people?
It is best you had not said anything.
I hope when member countries have internal issues we will not see RSS officers from other countries involved in domestic issues. Caricom members who want to stay out are a joke and it is because of one reason. The amount of money the received from Maduro and his band of misfits. What is wrong in trying to get a friend to reconsider his actions for the sake of his people. True friends tell you when you are wrong and are honest with you whether you like it or not. Dominica had diplomatic relationship with Venezuela way before Chavez and Maduro and will continue beyond. Caricom is and has been a joke.