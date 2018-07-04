Xinhua – Cuba and Dominica on Tuesday agreed to deepen ties for the benefit of both peoples.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and visiting Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit discussed bilateral and regional issues at the Presidential Palace, Cuban State TV reported.

They agreed that bilateral ties are in “good state” and vowed to deepen economic and social cooperation.

Skerrit thanked the Cuban government for its collaboration, particularly the help offered by rescue workers, doctors, construction personnel and other staff in the recovery after hurricane Maria devastated the Caribbean island last year.

Meanwhile, Diaz-Canel reaffirmed Cuba’s continued support for Dominica, said the report.

Skerrit’s visit to Cuba came just a day before the 39th meeting of Heads of State of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Jamaica.

Diaz-Canel will participate in the summit as a special guest along with Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera.

CARICOM leaders will seek to tackle a number of critical issues that impact the economic and social advancement of regional countries.