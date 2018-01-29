Dominica diplomatic passport at the heart of court case in St. KittsDominica News Online - Monday, January 29th, 2018 at 12:33 PM
A Dominica diplomatic passport appears to be the heart of a court in St. Kitts and Nevis involving the Leader of the Opposition and former Prime Minister, Dr. Denzil Douglas.
The Government of Basseterre has gone to court for a ruling on whether Dr. Douglas should be barred from Parliament because he reportedly holds a diplomatic passport of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan, who is Douglas’ representative in the matter, said Dr. Douglas is not guilty of swearing allegiance to Dominica.
The St. Kitts and Nevis’ government insists that he is and is seeking a court judgment in the matter.
Astaphan has been telling WINN FM’s Clive Bucchus that a holder of a Dominican passport “does not take an oath of allegiance and doesn’t have to be a citizen of Dominica.”
Douglas maintains that he only has allegiance to St. Kitts and Nevis and is not in contravention of the Federation’s constitution.
Attorney General Vincent Byron announced in Parliament last week that the government filed a fixed date claim for the court to rule on whether by his alleged actions, Dr. Douglas had vacated his seat in the National Assembly.
The former Prime Minister told Parliament that he has no intentions of giving up his seat in the National Assembly.
Commenting on the question of Dominica diplomatic passport, Astaphan told WINN FM:
“The Government’s position simply is that they reserve the right to engage and issue diplomatic passports and positions to non-Dominicans, including persons from CARICOM and elsewhere, in order to assist the Government in a number of different policy matters…”
Astaphan explained that these include “economic matters, promotion of Dominica’s CBI Program, securing financing, executing projects, representing the Government in various areas around the world…”
Both Dominica and St. Kitts have CBI Programs and it is felt by the Team Unity Coalition administration in Basseterre that any action by Opposition Leader Douglas to assist Dominica to promote its CBI would harm the Federation’s own program.
Commenting on the overall issue, Astaphan said, “I don’t see the mere fact that he is the Leader of the Opposition advising another government with a diplomatic passport within the context of the policy of the government creates any issue all at all.”
It is a position attorneys for the government in Basseterre intend to hotly contest in court.
Smh so why own a passport if your not swearing allegiance to that country,and see who douglas get to represent him,i hope st.kitts abolish this penguin from their courts,another dirty act by the regime caught red handed.
I guess if Douglas was caught running from the police, Skerrit and Tony would say the passport was cancelled
If it is something bad, corrupt and stinking just know the island of Dominica is involved, whether the act is done in Dominica, in the region or in the wider world. Skerrit has taken all of our pride and left us looking like Trump’s definition of no good countries. The only things I would like to know are:, who hand delivered the passport to Douglas, what is his area of employment and expertise that he brought to Dominica, how much he paid for his passport, who he paid it to and where is the money.
Tony …-taphan what policy matters was Monfared helping the Skerrit government with according to your statement above.Since Denzil Douglas was a prime minister and had a diplomatic passport from his own country why did he need a diplomatic passport from Dominica?This shows that he was working against the interest of St Kitts if you are to be believed,because a simple letter from the Skerritt government could have sufficed to introduce him as acting on the behalf of Dominica,since he had a diplomatic passport already.How many diplomatic passports does one need to have
This is no other country who is in such a mess for selling passports to foreigners.This is what we Dominicans are relying on to improve the economy for the moment. We are not self-sufficient.We rely on foreign help for everything.Now the government is offering a lot more than he handed out to the population in order to secure ballots.By offering money, to the population, it will be difficult to trace what the passport monies were used for. Why should a foreigner who isn’t even rich decide to hold a Diplomatic passport? These passports will be put to use after they have committed their crimes Dominica will become a hiding place for criminals. Both intelligent and illiterate Dominicans are waiting for the result of the court case from St.Kitts. Skerrit the tip of the iceberg is always smaller than the part which is underneath the water.We are getting there little by little and we’ll see who have the last.Astaphan cannot decide in the case ;certainly this time he has his mouth shut.
this one going to be so intristed am watching
I sure the courts of SKN will dismiss the spin of this individual Astaphan and rule purely based on the law of SKN. Astaphan wins alot of cases in Dominica because Skerrit has the judges in his pocket