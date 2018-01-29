A Dominica diplomatic passport appears to be the heart of a court in St. Kitts and Nevis involving the Leader of the Opposition and former Prime Minister, Dr. Denzil Douglas.

The Government of Basseterre has gone to court for a ruling on whether Dr. Douglas should be barred from Parliament because he reportedly holds a diplomatic passport of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan, who is Douglas’ representative in the matter, said Dr. Douglas is not guilty of swearing allegiance to Dominica.

The St. Kitts and Nevis’ government insists that he is and is seeking a court judgment in the matter.

Astaphan has been telling WINN FM’s Clive Bucchus that a holder of a Dominican passport “does not take an oath of allegiance and doesn’t have to be a citizen of Dominica.”

Douglas maintains that he only has allegiance to St. Kitts and Nevis and is not in contravention of the Federation’s constitution.

Attorney General Vincent Byron announced in Parliament last week that the government filed a fixed date claim for the court to rule on whether by his alleged actions, Dr. Douglas had vacated his seat in the National Assembly.

The former Prime Minister told Parliament that he has no intentions of giving up his seat in the National Assembly.

Commenting on the question of Dominica diplomatic passport, Astaphan told WINN FM:

“The Government’s position simply is that they reserve the right to engage and issue diplomatic passports and positions to non-Dominicans, including persons from CARICOM and elsewhere, in order to assist the Government in a number of different policy matters…”

Astaphan explained that these include “economic matters, promotion of Dominica’s CBI Program, securing financing, executing projects, representing the Government in various areas around the world…”

Both Dominica and St. Kitts have CBI Programs and it is felt by the Team Unity Coalition administration in Basseterre that any action by Opposition Leader Douglas to assist Dominica to promote its CBI would harm the Federation’s own program.

Commenting on the overall issue, Astaphan said, “I don’t see the mere fact that he is the Leader of the Opposition advising another government with a diplomatic passport within the context of the policy of the government creates any issue all at all.”

It is a position attorneys for the government in Basseterre intend to hotly contest in court.