A Dominican is wanted in connection with a murder in Antigua and Barbuda.

The police say Earlsfield James, 54, of Penny Lane, Upper Fort Road is a Dominican national.

It is alleged that he murdered Kemmoy Jeffers.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeffers was found dead Friday night around 11 o’clock, in a house at Fort Road.

The police in Antigua had reported that his left leg and neck were tied.

The police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Criminal Investigations Department in Antigua at 268-462-3913 or 268-462-3914.

Police have also made an appeal for James to surrender himself at any police station without delay.

Immediately following Friday night’s incident, police took two people into custody.

They are currently assisting them with their investigations.