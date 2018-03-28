Dr. Douglas urged to do ‘honourable’ thing in Dominican diplomatic passport sagaOffice of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts - Wednesday, March 28th, 2018 at 11:37 AM
Dr. George Walker, a seasoned politician of the New Democratic Party (NDP) out of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, recently weighed in on the constitutional matter unfolding in St. Kitts and Nevis where Leader of the Opposition, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, is found to have been issued and travelled on a diplomatic passport which lists his nationality as Dominican.
Delivering fraternal greetings at the People’s Labour Party’s (PLP) second annual National Convention on Saturday, March 24, 2018, Dr. Walker said he clearly recalls when Former Prime Minister, Dr. Douglas launched a campaign to have People’s Action Movement (PAM) candidates Shawn Richards and Lindsay Grant disqualified from participating in the General Elections because they held dual citizenship.
In his presentation on the National Assembly Elections Amendment Bill 2009 tabled in Parliament on July 03, 2009, Dr. Douglas passionately defended the Constitution where Members of Parliament (elected and appointed), who hold dual citizenship, are disqualified from representing the people in Parliament.
“They did what was honourable, what was right; they did not hide, go into the dark; they did not shift the goal post during the football match to please or to protect themselves; they did not use legalities to shift the goal post, again they did what was honourable,” Dr. Walker said of the decision by Minister Richards and Minister Grant to renounce their American citizenship.
Years later, Dr. Douglas has now found himself entangled in a situation where it has been found that he was issued a diplomatic passport of the Commonwealth of Dominica which lists his nationality as Dominican.
The Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Six admitted in a sworn affidavit filed in the High Court Registry on February 21, 2018, that he filled out an application form and was issued with a diplomatic passport of the Commonwealth of Dominica, which he has used to travel.
Dr. Walker said, “When the shoe is on the other foot and one finds him or herself in that position, you realize that we move the goal post again to suit ourselves, and then it begs the question, are you a statesman or a politician when called upon?”
He added, “With this entitlement syndrome…the line becomes blurred with regards to the statesman and the politician, and like a politician watching you when he is trapped with the evidence trying to talk himself out of it, trying to maneuver himself out if it, it tells you that unlike the Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards who is a statesman, who stood under the light—the politician on the other hand, because he or she has lost the capacity for shame, he is unable to determine wrong from right and he hides himself behind legalities.”
The Government has now challenged the Leader of the Opposition in court regarding his eligibility to serve as a Member of Parliament while being the holder of a diplomatic passport of the Commonwealth of Dominica, which identifies his nationality as Dominican.
Dr. Douglas is next expected to appear in court on this matter on April 20, 2018.
typical Caribbean politicians, they gain a little doctorate. Then they feel they greater than their poor brothers they grew up with. The lack of leaders in the Caribbean is appalling.
We need more selfless people in roles of leadership
Don’t expect Dr. Douglas to do the honorable thing by returning the diplomatic passport as he’s a dishonorable being. This man is too proud to be in line with commoners. Mr. Skerrit should be excoriated for facilitating Dr. Douglas with this national instrument. Dominica was such a tranquil and unassuming place. Now her name is synonymous with scandals and infamy. Almost everyday is a new transgression: CBI impropriety, export to endemic birds, shady business with ship flying Dominica’s flag, unpaid debts, and the list goes on. This is a wake-up call for all right thinking Dominicans to rid the country of this Kakistocracy at the next polls.
The proverb is so right that ‘ birds of a feather flock together’. Denzil Douglas are two of the same in just about everything and no wonder, it was Skerrit that facilitated him with our passport and that same Skerrit, who was not allowed to talk about his french passport somehow is a witness in the Denzil Douglas case. Denzil Douglas should resign and Roosevelt Skerrit should be fired by all means possible! Ispeak as a labourite but like labor queen, we are fedup with Skerrit and it’s time for the man to go. He is destroying Dominica and I can’t put party before Dominica. Dominica First my friends
What is the country coming to , all kind of nationality have dominica passport ,smh no value for the country .. It seems like all dominica p’s has been sold … { people vote labour and still crying so i want to see what next election will bring }
Dominica is a free port and that’s a shame … I tired see the country name in bad news
The behavior of Denzil is that of Labour Party operatives across the subregion which is “do as I say, not as I do because I’m entitled” Shame on these little guys in big men’s clothing.If he is telling a lie to the court and he’s found out, I hope he ends up in jail too
All I will say is CROOKS!!!!!!
We have ONLY CROOKS IN governance in Dominica.
The easiest place to get a passport is Dominica just a set of crooks in the country all they looking for is there pockets and not the interest of the people of Dominica Chinese have Dominica passport they can’t speak English now it’s so hard for Dominicans to go to Canada
What the Dominican public needs to know is on what grounds was he issued a diplomatic passport. I remember when Michele Henderson was named a Good-will ambassador it was publicized. Naturally we assumed she holds a diplomatic passport. Here we have it a foreigner was issued a diplomatic and the public cannot be informed as to the reasoning…for what purpose? On what grounds? So these days all dog and cat can get diplomatic passport? Well I coming for mine!
They call themselves ‘Honourable’ but they are the opposite. Just common thieves that’s what they are.