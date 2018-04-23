Dual citizenship case against St Kitts Opposition Leader set for May 30Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, April 23rd, 2018 at 10:04 AM
A High Court judge today set May 30 for the start of the case in which the St. Kitts-Nevis government is seeking to oust former prime minister Dr. Denzil Douglas from the Parliament on the grounds that he is a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
Douglas has already asked the court to dismiss the application noting that “in the affidavit that I have sworn, I have asked the court not only to dismiss the charges that have been brought by the Attorney General but also with costs because they must pay for wasting the court’s time”.
The St Kitts-Nevis government, through the Attorney General, Vincent Byron, is seeking a declaration from the High Court that since the election to the National Assembly on February 16, 2015 Douglas became disqualified from being elected as a member of the National Assembly and was accordingly required to vacate his seat by reason of his becoming a person who, by virtue of his own act, is in accordance with the law of Dominica, under an acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state, namely, Dominica.
Additionally, the government is also seeking a declaration that Douglas has vacated his seat in the National Assembly; an injunction restraining him from taking his seat in the National Assembly; and from performing his functions as a member as well as costs, and other relief as the court may deem just and expedient.
Roosevelt Skerrit and Denzel Douglas are two of the same, in every bad aspect. The duo made the Caribbean look very bad and no wonder Tony is attracted by both of them. No doubt St Kitts and Nevis will deal with Denzel. I just hope Dominica deals with the witness and facilitator of the corrupt deal. The so called witness, Skerrit, is worse than Denzel
Douglas and Skerrit are like Siamese twins in behavior and attitude. Both think that they can hoodwink the public and always get away with it. The two gentlemen (l’ve used the term ‘gentlemen’ loosely) practise politics that lead to hate mongering. Their policies have led to the production and distribution of untold misery, plus the mauling of their countries’ names. It’s time for these two political dinosaurs to exit politics for the good of their nations. The diplomatic passport mêlée is just a tiny glimpse into the unscrupulous manner in which Dominica is being governed. “Payday” should come for Mr. Douglas at the court and for Mr. Skerrit at the next polling day.