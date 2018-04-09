FEMA: Puerto Rico running out of time as storm season nearsNBC - Monday, April 9th, 2018 at 3:46 PM
The administrator of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday it will take up to an estimated $50 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria and warned that the U.S. territory is not ready for another disaster.
Brock Long said his agency aims to make the island’s roads, homes, bridges and electrical grid as strong as possible but noted that the next hurricane season starts June 1.
“We’re running out of time,” he said during a visit to Puerto Rico, adding that much of the island’s infrastructure collapsed. “We have a long way to go.”
Long said his agency also is coordinating a June 14 planning and training exercise with Puerto Rico’s government in which life-saving supplies will be delivered to the island’s 78 municipalities to ensure better response times for any upcoming storms. Cities and towns will be allowed to store those supplies for future disasters.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Dominica is running out to after 8 month I can’t get lights in checkhall
Dominica is also running out of time . We still have a lot of houses that are covered in tapoline and yet the Gov’t has no plans because of incompetence on what are the next steps.
I can’t wait to get these guys out of office.
Dominica will not progress with this fake DLP in office.
Skerritt must go!
“Brock Long said his agency aims to make the island’s roads, homes, bridges and electrical grid as strong as possible but noted that the next hurricane season starts June 1. Unfortunately we have no one to report on where Dominica is at this time. When last we even got a report of where we are? Is the same Gand of monsters that told us that Maria was not going to bad and therefore no need to gather food, water and hurricane supplies, while the opposition was on Q95 warning against a very dangerous Maria and those evil ones were telling people not to listen to them. We are about to enter a worse hurricane season than last year and sadly, in a far worse situation. In Puerto Rico they have FEMA but in DA all we have is FEAR! Skerrit them faking everything and no one, not even the media can talk. As we speak the breaking news is Trump’s lawyer’s office is being raided while in Dominica, it is Skerrit’s lawyer that is ordering the police to go search the house of the opposition.
Puerto Rico might be running out of time but unfortunately, Dominica seems to have given up a day after Maria, though we were by far the worse hit country. I have been to Puerto Rico several times after Maria, and I can tell you though they are still in the dark, their is HOPE for them, whereas Dominica is in utter darkness and without any sense of hope for the future, as long as Roosvelt Skerrit remains in power. We never recovered from Erika in 2015, though it was only parts of the south that got hit far less now the entire island got destroyed. The truth is, as bad as things are in Puerto Rico they will be alright because in the worse scenario, they are Americans and can run to the US to shelter the storm, unlike us in DA that have nowhere to run. “Brock Long said his agency aims to make the island’s roads, homes, bridges and electrical grid as strong as possible but noted that the next hurricane season starts June 1”. Who do we turn to for help? Skerrit? Tony? Simmeon? Stupes
The world gets to know about the situation in PR because of the free press whereas though things are worse here we have no one, not the government, not the media, and when the opposition tells the world about the mess that we are in they are called traitors by the cabal and now their very own who was bribed, says they are not nationalistic. Who will go up for us? Who will speak for us? Who will stand for us? Skerrit no doubt is getting money but all he does is talk and bribe people, while the country gets worse. Compare what FEMA says to what Collin Piper tells the world “Nothing is better for our recovery from Hurricane Maria than visitors to our island,” , To hell with the living condition of the people as long tourists come. That’s where we are people less than 2 months from next hurricane season. Yet, Skerrit’s family as well as the family of his mouth piece Tony, reside in the US while our people are suffering and dying under blue Tap. I MUST SPEAK Man because we in trouble