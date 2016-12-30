Former minister in St. Kitts calls on government to name diplomatic passport holdersWINN FM - Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at 12:47 PM
St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Operation Rescue’s Dwyer Astaphan is calling on the Team Unity administration to clarify the number of people holding the federation’s diplomatic passports.
Astaphan, speaking on WINN FM’s Voices programme Wednesday, also reiterated calls for proper accounting of the number of passports granted to economic citizens under the Citizenship by Investment programme.
His queries were preceded by the former government minister expressing the view that the management and operation of the programme has become more efficient under Team Unity.
“We don’t know about the people who got diplomatic passports, who still have, who have been issued, who had been issued before and for what reason, and who have been issued since and for what reason. Governments have prerogatives but they also have obligations,” he said.
16 Comments
Let us call on DLP and Skerrit to publish the names of all persons to whom he has sold passports too.
Ignore Tony, declair him persona non grata . When we mention this name we are making him important
Except when he was in Govt for umpteen years he didnt do the same.
All these political parties sell the same bs and the same political flies lap it up.
Yes! And we’d like to know whether any of these pass holders are child molesters or murderers.
Diplomatic passport holders, should be public knowledge, why the secret??
Will the prime minister allow Dwyer to his country😀😀😀😀😀😀😀🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, no he won’t because his feathers will be ruffled and that will be too uncomfortable. But the ppl of Dominica are jokers, they are truly happy to be lead by a man whose best interest is in his pocket.
The question should be if Tony is in agreement with his family because what is wrong doing in another country is right in Dominica. I wonder if those guys believe in God or are they just d… right wicked. Again to help with what happens to Dominica because I am already established in Florida. Warning Karma is a bitch
Caught between a rock and a hard place, especially in Dominica. If they give full disclosure they will have to explain the inexplicable and if they don’t, measures to put visa restrictions on our passport will inevitably be reimposed, even tighter this time, especially since we have tied our lot with new citizens from the middle east, rendering our passport a restrictive document, putting the sign of Cain upon us and keeping us imprisoned in a country with a failed economy, while those with second passports of more liberal nations can go and enjoy their freedom with money stashed away in foreign accounts leaving us in bondage after having sold our birthright, but ruling us from afar like absentee landlords of yesteryear.
Judas is too kind a name for people like that.
St Kitts is a real country..The people will get to know…Too many people of questionable integrity have ours,so we will be told GO TO HELL three times by the showmanship leader.
Another idiot behind a console, where is Speaker Boyd when you need her!! Mr. Dwyer, stop this fake news and understand how our country works:-
1) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has overarching responsibility for our national security. As such, it has the unfettered discretion to appoint agents to act for it in fulfilling that task;
2) Such ministerial agents may, or may not be ‘secret’ agents of the Commonwealth of Dominica who, similar to MI5/ CIA agents, have state authority to perform such tasks as may be required to fulfill our country’s national security requirements.
3) The secret agents may, or may not be members of the the Commonwealth of Dominica’s diplomatic service and as such and in the interests of national security and so as to protect the work of the agents, the government of Dominica has a wide and unilateral discretion whether, or not to disclose the identity of any of its agents.
As to numbers of CBI passport holders, similar provisions apply.
Now that’s an Astaphan we should have had in politics here. Not that guy in Florida who thinks he is counsel to the whole Caribbean.
Very dotish comment!!!! UWP supporters really going crazy.
Only in Dominica should the Main Opposition not ask the same of the sitting Government..
What a country boy. Clowns like Douglas Simon will try to outsmart some people on that one too?
What a joker on Facebook!
Obviously you don’t listen to parliament…basically the same question was asked by Mr Linton…which the foreign minister refused to answer basically saying its not for public knowledge
Obviously you do not seem to understand sarcasm!
Does Tony Astaphan in Dominica has a morale ground to do like his namesake and request this corrupt government to come clean, or will continue to hide behind the robe of hypocrisy and denial and protection of some sinister motive.
Dwyer, please come to Dominica, discipline Tony and be an advocate with us in Dominica for clean government and sincere and honest Prime Mininister. I support your call.