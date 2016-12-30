St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Operation Rescue’s Dwyer Astaphan is calling on the Team Unity administration to clarify the number of people holding the federation’s diplomatic passports.

Astaphan, speaking on WINN FM’s Voices programme Wednesday, also reiterated calls for proper accounting of the number of passports granted to economic citizens under the Citizenship by Investment programme.

His queries were preceded by the former government minister expressing the view that the management and operation of the programme has become more efficient under Team Unity.

“We don’t know about the people who got diplomatic passports, who still have, who have been issued, who had been issued before and for what reason, and who have been issued since and for what reason. Governments have prerogatives but they also have obligations,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY