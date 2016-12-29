Former minister in St. Kitts calls on government to name diplomatic passport holdersWINN FM - Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at 12:47 PM
St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Operation Rescue’s Dwyer Astaphan is calling on the Team Unity administration to clarify the number of people holding the federation’s diplomatic passports.
Astaphan, speaking on WINN FM’s Voices programme Wednesday, also reiterated calls for proper accounting of the number of passports granted to economic citizens under the Citizenship by Investment programme.
His queries were preceded by the former government minister expressing the view that the management and operation of the programme has become more efficient under Team Unity.
“We don’t know about the people who got diplomatic passports, who still have, who have been issued, who had been issued before and for what reason, and who have been issued since and for what reason. Governments have prerogatives but they also have obligations,” he said.
3 Comments
Now that’s an Astaphan we should have had in politics here. Not that guy in Florida who thinks he is counsel to the whole Caribbean.
Only in Dominica should the Main Opposition not ask the same of the sitting Government..
What a country boy. Clowns like Douglas Simon will try to outsmart some people on that one too?
What a joker on Facebook!
Does Tony Astaphan in Dominica has a morale ground to do like his namesake and request this corrupt government to come clean, or will continue to hide behind the robe of hypocrisy and denial and protection of some sinister motive.
Dwyer, please come to Dominica, discipline Tony and be an advocate with us in Dominica for clean government and sincere and honest Prime Mininister. I support your call.