The landmark Nevis Freedom of Information Bill, 2018, and the Tax Administration and Procedures (Amendment) Bill, 2018, after receiving their second and third readings, were passed at a sitting at the Nevis Island Assembly on July 03, 2018.

The Nevis Freedom of Information Bill, 2018, which was presented by Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Information and Information Services, was passed unanimously. It will give members of the public a general right to access information, held by pubic authorities upon written request with some stated exemptions.

The Tax Administration and Procedures (Amendment) Bill, 2018, which was presented by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, is an amendment to the Tax Administration and Procedures Ordinance, Chapter 6.11 (N).

Two Resolutions were also passed at the Parliamentary sitting. One will formalise the completion of the Land for Debt exercise with the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited. It will formalise the existing EC$142 million debt already on the books.

The other dealt with an overdraft facility at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited.

It allows the NIA to borrow up to EC$5million for the period not exceeding January 1 to December 31, 2018 and will provide bridging funds for the administration’s day-to-day operations.