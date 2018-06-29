Travelers are advised that from Saturday, June 30, the Grantley Adams International Airport will be implementing new procedures for traveling with powder-like substances on flights departing Barbados.

Powder-like substances are described as fine dry particles produced by the grinding, crushing or disintegration of a solid substance.

These substances include flour, sugar, ground coffee, spices, powdered milk, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder, bath salt, sea salt, sand, and cosmetics, among others.

Baby formula, medically necessary powders and/or human remains are not included.

Travelers with these substances and granular material over 350 grams (12 ounces) will be required to place them in their checked luggage and not in their carry-on bags, so as to reduce the chance of aviation security authorities having to dispose of these items at the checkpoint and/or gate.