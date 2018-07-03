The decriminalization of marijuana and the lowering of the cost of intra-regional travel are among matters to be discussed at the upcoming CARICOM heads of government meeting in Jamaica.

Dominica will form part of that meeting.

CARICOM Secretary-General Irwin La Rocque who was speaking at a pre-meeting press conference on Monday afternoon said making marijuana legal for commercial enterprise will be the main focus.

At the meeting, the Heads of Government will receive and discuss the final report on the CARICOM Commission on Marijuana.

“The report on the marijuana commission will be presented to the leaders. They are recommending the decriminalization of the herb. They are recommending that legislation be put in place for the research of medicinal use of marijuana,” LaRocque said.

The Secretary-General did not give any strong indication that binding action would actually be taken by CARICOM heads to reduce the taxes that make flying so costly in the region.

He referred to the Caribbean Community Multilateral Air Services Agreement which some countries have signed.

The agreement expands the ability for airlines owned by CARICOM nationals to provide air services throughout the region.

It speaks of no restriction on routes, capacity or traffic rights and is meant to facilitate increased intra-regional travel but it is not specifically meant to address the high cost of travel due to the taxes government’s levy on airlines and travelers.

The upcoming Caricom meeting is the Thirty-Ninth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government.

It will take place in Jamaica from July 4th to July 6th.

The Secretary-General also said that more will be done to make the activities of CARICOM known to citizens of the grouping.

The decisions of the Heads of the government will be published at the end of the meeting.