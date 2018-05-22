The Organization of American States (OAS) has said it will not recognize Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela following election in the Spanish speaking South American country on Sunday.

Maduro is now facing an international backlash after winning his second six-year term in the election which was boycotted by the opposition and there were claims of vote-rigging.

“We do not recognize Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. Venezuela needs a transitional government that can generate a legitimate electoral system, which in turn would allow for solutions for the country,” the OAS said in a statement after the poll.

The organization described the election as “an infamous day for democracy in the Americas.”

“Faced with the strength of democracy in the regional consciousness, the dictator Maduro tried – without success – to give a democratic veneer to his totalitarian regime,” it said. “And that is impossible. Totalitarianism and democracy cannot coexist. The elections in Venezuela were an exercise without the minimum guarantees for the people. They were held with a generalized lack of public freedoms, with outlawed candidates and parties and with electoral authorities lacking any credibility, subject to the executive power. The elections were held with more than 300 political prisoners behind bars and with the State using all the resources at its disposal for the farce.”

It added, “There can be no democracy without elections, but yesterday Nicolás Maduro showed that elections can be held without democracy.”

The OAS said that during the election, the democrats made their voices heard by abstaining

“In spite of all the noise made by the state machinery at the service of Nicolás Maduro, the democrats of Venezuela made their voices heard loud and clear by abstaining massively. So much so that not even the electoral authorities of the regime could deny it. The people who left blood in the streets defending their rights are the increasingly clear and evident majority, and their triumph will come with the return of democracy to Venezuela,” it stated. “The worst thing that can happen to Venezuela is the prolongation of the dictatorship. The humanitarian crisis resulting from the lack of food and medicines is growing more severe, as shown by the thousands of Venezuelans who leave the country every day.”

The OAS went on to say, “The institutions lack any legitimacy or credibility. The political system, its authorities and its president, are a fraud. We are going to respond to the lack of democracy in Venezuela. We cannot be indifferent and we will not be. We will continue fighting for stronger sanctions against the regime, we will continue struggling for the end of the Venezuelan dictatorship.”

Meanwhile, 14 countries have recalled their ambassadors from Caracas in protest.

US President Donald Trump called for new elections to “end the repression” of Venezuelans.

According to the BBC, “With more than 90% of the votes counted, Mr Maduro had 5.8 million votes, or 67.7% of the total, the electoral council announced. The main opposition candidate, Henri Falcón, stood on 1.8 million votes or 21.2%.”

The opposition in Venezuela had said the election would not be free and fair.

Dominica is a close ally of Venezuela.

Earlier this month, the government announced that Venezuela would be funding a housing initiative in the Grand Bay area at a price tag of EC$16-million.

So far there has been no word from the government on the results of the Venezuela election