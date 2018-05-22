OAS refuses to recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s PresidentDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 at 9:15 AM
The Organization of American States (OAS) has said it will not recognize Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela following election in the Spanish speaking South American country on Sunday.
Maduro is now facing an international backlash after winning his second six-year term in the election which was boycotted by the opposition and there were claims of vote-rigging.
“We do not recognize Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. Venezuela needs a transitional government that can generate a legitimate electoral system, which in turn would allow for solutions for the country,” the OAS said in a statement after the poll.
The organization described the election as “an infamous day for democracy in the Americas.”
“Faced with the strength of democracy in the regional consciousness, the dictator Maduro tried – without success – to give a democratic veneer to his totalitarian regime,” it said. “And that is impossible. Totalitarianism and democracy cannot coexist. The elections in Venezuela were an exercise without the minimum guarantees for the people. They were held with a generalized lack of public freedoms, with outlawed candidates and parties and with electoral authorities lacking any credibility, subject to the executive power. The elections were held with more than 300 political prisoners behind bars and with the State using all the resources at its disposal for the farce.”
It added, “There can be no democracy without elections, but yesterday Nicolás Maduro showed that elections can be held without democracy.”
The OAS said that during the election, the democrats made their voices heard by abstaining
“In spite of all the noise made by the state machinery at the service of Nicolás Maduro, the democrats of Venezuela made their voices heard loud and clear by abstaining massively. So much so that not even the electoral authorities of the regime could deny it. The people who left blood in the streets defending their rights are the increasingly clear and evident majority, and their triumph will come with the return of democracy to Venezuela,” it stated. “The worst thing that can happen to Venezuela is the prolongation of the dictatorship. The humanitarian crisis resulting from the lack of food and medicines is growing more severe, as shown by the thousands of Venezuelans who leave the country every day.”
The OAS went on to say, “The institutions lack any legitimacy or credibility. The political system, its authorities and its president, are a fraud. We are going to respond to the lack of democracy in Venezuela. We cannot be indifferent and we will not be. We will continue fighting for stronger sanctions against the regime, we will continue struggling for the end of the Venezuelan dictatorship.”
Meanwhile, 14 countries have recalled their ambassadors from Caracas in protest.
US President Donald Trump called for new elections to “end the repression” of Venezuelans.
According to the BBC, “With more than 90% of the votes counted, Mr Maduro had 5.8 million votes, or 67.7% of the total, the electoral council announced. The main opposition candidate, Henri Falcón, stood on 1.8 million votes or 21.2%.”
The opposition in Venezuela had said the election would not be free and fair.
Dominica is a close ally of Venezuela.
Earlier this month, the government announced that Venezuela would be funding a housing initiative in the Grand Bay area at a price tag of EC$16-million.
So far there has been no word from the government on the results of the Venezuela election
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
15 Comments
More misery for Venezuelans. This guy and Chavez before him, brought a once thriving economy to its knees. Surely that cannot be a reason to vote him back into office.
By the time Mauduro is finished with Venezuela, it will be one of the poorest in the world.
Congratulations Mr Maduro, you have always been a friend of the commonwealth of Dominica, Please do not take any notice of that lots Workers calamity party, supporters and ungrateful idiots, We the Labour party government will never forget the help your country has given to us Dominicans best of luck thank you.
I just have the feeling that the mystery plane which landed at our main airport was bringing home the Punjab PhD or his cronies who had gone over to understudy the bogus elections of his mentor Mad-u-ro. Skerrit has to find new ways to steal the elections since we blocked his recent amendment to the election laws and his paid importation of voters.
The leftist Dictator wins cause he had managed to have the opposition leader jailed !
So the opponents, i.d the majority of the Venezuelans, did not vote !
the ALBA leader, supported by his allies in the Caribbean, will therefore continue to ruin his country.
The Venezuelans will continue to flee to Colombia or Chili … to survive and seek for a better situation.
The rest of the population will continue to starve in this formerly richest country of south America
It will be interesting to hear what Skerrit has to say in this matter.
Birds of a feather….
I agree with them, Maduro is an evil man.
But I bet Skerrit recognizes him. I am even surprised Skerrit has not sent him his congratulatory message. I guess because now he is so dependent on world bank he keeping his mouth shut for a short while
OAS please fear Jehovah and you are suppose to be an organisation to sow love not hatred. You may have preferred the Opposition to win but they did not. All the worldwide propoganda should stop and it will stop because neither me or you are the Masters. It is high time that organisations etc look to Jesus the Author and Finisher. Our selfish and self ways we cannot and will never fix anything. As long as we continue to bash each other, sow hatred and do not look to the Great I am, we will fail. See wisdom increases but it is to destroy ourselves. We even try to interfere with nature but alas Father put a hand.
People ask for wisdom it is free. Wisdom is from God not the World. Alas Pride is killing us … we need to be humble. Men, Women, Kings, Intellectuals, Presidents, Rulers etc now is high time to humble ourselves for we have failed and we cannot do anything without the Master. Perhaps we need to call a solemn fast as the people of Nineveh… All the Nations.
People are all confused. No democracy without election. then they say Election with no democracy. Why can humans not accept what they cannot change. It is the Most High who is the master of this world. The earth and the fullness belongs to the Lord. Did it not seem that President would not have won the Election???? but he did and whether you like it or not, we have to recognize him as the President of America. Humans are never satisfied and tend to want what they feel. This is not democracy. Democracy means that even if it is not your choice, you have to accept. So please accept that President Maduro won .. see the percentage? Did not American feel that way too when it was the US election??? President Trump should be the last person to say he does not recognize Venezuela’s President.
People please remember you did not make the world nor the universe. There is a Super being above us who is in control. All we need to do is love each other and keep our eyes on the…
You are one sick little puppy totally brainwashed by Skerrits ‘socialism a la Venezuela’. It’s because of people like you that Dominica goes to the dogs slowly but surely!
The OAS is positioning itself to diliver more hardship to the people of Venezuela.
Maduro and his cronies are inflicting hardship on people of Venezuela. This is ole trick in play book. Blame outside forces. When will our Dear supremo publicly congratulate maduro on his victory?? Ohh ohh maybe he already called him privately from a pay phone in the middle of nowhere.
This is the kind of politics and BS we have in Dominica. There are several ways to get rid of these men. One is by the finger at the polls and when they stay too long screwing up the country by the finger at the… You all know what. No man should be allowed to drag a country to its knees begging. I would think after WWII and the likes of Hitler and Mussolini and the fate they suffered humans would learn. It seems like every 75 to a 100 years or so we need reminders. The pursuit of absolute power by psychopaths like skerrit and maduro is a health hazard deadlier than ebola virus. One day the millions will reach a flash point.
I made a simple statement of fact and you all responded with politics of hate. When the OAS places sanctions on Venezuela it is the Venezuelans that will suffer but Maduro and his group will remain at the top of the food chain. Cuba has been under U.S. sanctions for more than 50 years and it has adapted and survived. The U.S and its henchmen in the OAS have been gunning for Venezuela ever since Chavez nationalized the oil industry in Venezuela. So yes it is the OAS with the U.S. and its allies that is putting hardship on Venezuela, but you all are so blinded by your hateful politics that the truth passes you by. Why can’t the U.S. and its allies place sanctions on China for its conduct in the South China sea and for continued human rights violations, they dare not so they vent their frustrations on venezuela.
@point, it is Maduro that inflicting the hardship on the people of Venezuela just as Skerrit is inflicting endless hardship on the people of Dominica. tell Skerrit to give the people of Venezuela the US one hundred million dollars Skerrit and Austrie had distributing to supporters for vote