Organizers of the popular regional pageant Miss Carival in St. Vincent has scrapped the show in 2017 due to declining revenue.

Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Ricardo Adam, said the organization will determine the way forward for the pageant.

“We have decided to give Miss Carival a rest and allow us to look at how can do some rejuvenation to the event, look at how we refocus and market and attract people to support the event,” he told iWitness News.

He said when operating in an environment where funds are not unlimited, “you sometimes have to take a look at where your revenues and expenses are for each one of the shows.”

The show was first held in 1985 and this is the second time is will be held.

Dominica has performed well in Miss Carival in recent times. In 2013, Leslassa Armour-Shillingford, captured the crown for Dominica. In 2014, Francine Baron also took home the crown. In 2015 Odessa Elie secured the First Runner Up position in the pageant. In 2016, Tasia Flossiac, also captured the First Runner Up position at the event.

The reigning Miss Carival is Djennicia Francis of Trinidad and Tobago.