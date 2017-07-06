Outgoing CARICOM Chairman makes impassioned plea for closer unityPress release - Thursday, July 6th, 2017 at 8:55 AM
“The Community, challenged by the constantly changing international situation, must redouble its efforts to ensure a more safe society for its citizens, more stable economies for its countries, deeper solidarity and a more secure hemisphere.”
This impassioned plea for closer unity within CARICOM was issued by outgoing Chairman, His Excellency David Granger, President of Guyana in his address to the opening of the 38th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government.
His message Tuesday evening at the Grenada Trade Centre, in Grand Anse, paralleled a similar charge by Heads of Government 28 years ago to deepen the integration process in response to the emerging geo-political order of that time.
Within the current international environment, replete with uncertainty and complexity, President Granger warned that the efficacy of the Community’s international advocacy could be impaired if efforts at coordination among the four pillars of CARICOM were weak.
Underscoring the critical need for unwavering solidarity at this time, he said global and hemispheric uncertainties spawning changes in the policies of the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union and the African Union in relation to the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group, necessitated a state of readiness for the Community to preserve and negotiate its interests.
In the poignant message to his colleagues, he stated: “The Caribbean Community cannot cling to an obsolete model of insularity in light of these international changes.
The Community might be an association of small states but it is larger and stronger when it is united. It must not underestimate the value of its solidarity or its strength when it speaks with a single voice as a Community. Solidarity is a source of strength.
Foreign policy coordination is the sharp instrument, the cutting edge, of our diplomacy, to gain our great advantage. We should not damage it,” President Granger said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
CARICOM needs to do better for its citizens.
These guys are a bush of old braying donkeys.you want change? You are in a position to affect the freakimg change you desire!!!
If we really want to unite then ease of travel is paramount. Do we pay departure tax when we travel from one town to the next within our respective islands? Then y pay departure and all these other taxes which make up damn near 60% of the ticket just to travel next door. That’s a big detourent and these retards can easily affect such changes. Increased travel (demand) will then lead to improved and more available air flights (supply). Is it that hard to figure out?
These are men with no balls, likely because they are more concerned about re- elections than about leaving a legacy. 2 term limits should be implemented Caribbean wide. Then maybe they’ll take action to be remember among the best Caribbean leaders, and not just how long they can hold on in office.
exactly totally agree 1000%
Caricom is nonsense all these years and they still fighting like crabs in a bucket, still a hassle to travel to other Caricom islands with all that nonsense filling out forms baguy
Here is how that could be solved. Within the international groups the Caricom countries should cast one vote. Example in the resolution on Venezuela caricom heads should meet amongst themselves and vote on the issues for or against and whichever direction comes on top that should be carried to the vote in OAS. That way we will see the United front. The same approach could be taken for votes on UN matters and ACP. Caricom should have prior meetings debates and votes on respective international issues prior prior to voting at a UN resolution for example. The problem is we are all independent island nations with slight variations in laws and historically deep differences I ideology. Unity in Caribbean can never be strong when there are few leaders who have autocratic and dictatorship ideology. A chain is as strong as it’s weakest link. Too many weak links in that chain.