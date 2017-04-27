Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has been quoted by news organization teleSUR that head of the Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary-General Luis Almagro should be fired.

According to teleSUR, Skerrit was reacting “to the constant attacks” by Almagro against Venezuela.

“The OAS has lost its way,” Skerrit was quoted as saying.

According to teleSUR, Skerrit said the OAS should not interfere in Venezuela’s domestic affairs and Almagro “should be fired.”

“The secretary-general should be impartial about all topics, as he is not the head of any country. The OAS should not allow any secretary-general to bypass his/her functions and assume a disrespectful position against a sovereign country,” he said, according to teleSUR.

In the past, Almagro had branded President Nicholas Maduro, a “dictator” for stifling the Venezuelan opposition.

Meanwhile, Venezuela has announced that it will begin the process of withdrawing from the OAS.

Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez stated in a televised address on Wednesday that the government has been forced to counter what it sees as an attempt by the OAS and conservative regional governments to topple the Maduro administration.

“Tomorrow, as President Nicolas Maduro has instructed, we will present a letter of complaint to the OAS and we will begin a process that will take 24 months,” she said.

Presently Venezuela is in the middle of a crippling economic crisis that has led to high food prices and a lack of basic goods.

Also the country is being rocked by political unrest with at least 28 people killed so far this month.

Several of them were shot in anti-government protests that turned into clashes with riot police.