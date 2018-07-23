Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Allen Chastanet, has revealed that a loan for the construction of a new airport in his country has been approved.

He stated that construction will begin this fall for the facility which will have the capacity of over one million passengers.

“So it means that we are going to be commencing construction of the new airport this fall and the new airport is going to be able to have the capacity of one and a half million passengers,” Chastanet told his audience at the 6th annual Saint Lucia Showcase – North America which was held from July 18-19.

He stated that new systems will be placed at the airport, including facial recognition technology.

He also noted that a system will be in place where people’s bags are delivered to their hotel, while ‘on property’ satellite offices will be created. This means that people will be able to check-in their bags at their hotels instead of doing it at the airport.

“We are driven to be successful in this industry because of the benefits tourism generates,” Chastanet stated.

He explained that the new airport is a way of bridging the gap what people want and what is actually being delivered.

“The amazing number is, if you take a poll and you ask people to close their eyes and think of where they would want to go on vacation, ninety percent of the people say the Caribbean. But only one and a half percent of them ever end up on the Caribbean,” he said. “So the question becomes, how do we bridge that gap in terms of what people want and what we are actually delivering.”

Presently there are two airports operating in St. Lucia: the George F. L. Charles Airport in Castries and the Hewanorra International Airport in Vieux Fort.