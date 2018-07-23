St. Lucia to construct over one million-passenger capacity new airportDominica News Online - Monday, July 23rd, 2018 at 9:54 AM
Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Allen Chastanet, has revealed that a loan for the construction of a new airport in his country has been approved.
He stated that construction will begin this fall for the facility which will have the capacity of over one million passengers.
“So it means that we are going to be commencing construction of the new airport this fall and the new airport is going to be able to have the capacity of one and a half million passengers,” Chastanet told his audience at the 6th annual Saint Lucia Showcase – North America which was held from July 18-19.
He stated that new systems will be placed at the airport, including facial recognition technology.
He also noted that a system will be in place where people’s bags are delivered to their hotel, while ‘on property’ satellite offices will be created. This means that people will be able to check-in their bags at their hotels instead of doing it at the airport.
“We are driven to be successful in this industry because of the benefits tourism generates,” Chastanet stated.
He explained that the new airport is a way of bridging the gap what people want and what is actually being delivered.
“The amazing number is, if you take a poll and you ask people to close their eyes and think of where they would want to go on vacation, ninety percent of the people say the Caribbean. But only one and a half percent of them ever end up on the Caribbean,” he said. “So the question becomes, how do we bridge that gap in terms of what people want and what we are actually delivering.”
Presently there are two airports operating in St. Lucia: the George F. L. Charles Airport in Castries and the Hewanorra International Airport in Vieux Fort.
Development is happening all around dominica except in Dominica…labor Kansas twavey…6 more bridges we want lol
How long has Prime Minister Allen Chastanet been in office in St Lucia? Since 2016!
And how long has Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit been in office in Dominica? Since 2004!
Yet, I hear Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit wants five more years, to do all those things that he could not do in 14 years, and his Labour Party 18 years! And some Dominicans foolish enough to support five more years of self enrichment and self aggrandisement while Dominica drifts backwards in the Caribbean! You think we Dominicans easy?! Where is the love for country first and political party after?!
Unless there is a signing ceremony and the PM shows the plans of the airport, and the value of the loan and its terms- then this is all just BS.
Just imagine St Lucians hearing how Skerrit going to build cruise village, new airport, port, 5000 new homes and apartments for all the homeless! They must think Dominica is better than any other OECS country! We small islanders are to gullible and quick to say others advancing and not us- on GDP per capita terms we are all in the same bracket.
FYI Dominica doesnt need an international airport. That cant pay back itself. Do your research, St Vincent is struggling with their 20% VAT. What we need is a revamping of our road network, a modern port, and cruise-ship facilities to handle 1.5-2 million cruise passengers are year (and cater for the busing of tourist to eliminate traffic congestion at the port). The Port and cruise-ship facilities can pay back themselves without increasing the tax burden.
its a shame that all the other Caribbean islands are leaving us behind on development and we still there bawling labour labour liike some jack…….
Ahhh relax, Dominica can wait, there’s still political mileage to be squeezed out of this. …as long as ‘we’ win, what tourism what future.
We in Dominica doh want no International Airport eh; cause Antigua, an Barbados have wan already already eh!
In any event Ralph Gonzales told ( Dr. Punjab doh build no International Airport in the country, caus) we have one already; he told the Dr. Punjab install landing lights, dig-up the river bed, build parking lot, and change the name from Melville Airport to Douglas-Charles, and millions of tourist will be flown into Dominica at midnight!
So, Antigua is about to build a second International Airport; This new International Airport in St. Lucia, will be the second, in addition to the Municipal airport in Castries which accommodates LIAT Jets.
Anybody who continues to vote for Roosevelt Skerrit, and the Labor Party are absolute fools; Keeping Roosevelt as Prime Minister of Dominica will only cause great harm destructive harm to the country; a fool could have done better for the country than Roosevelt has done in 18 years!
Is Hewanorra International to be re-built?
Now that’s resilience for you, resilience in the true sense of the word. Talk about true vision and foresight. St. Lucia already has an international airport so this can only mean one thing; it means they’re going from strength to strength while down here in the so called climate resilient country we’re going from bottom to the bottomless pit. I already know the laborats will say st. Lucia own in front our own behind, it coming just now through the resilient CBI airport fund skeritt setting aside for his phantom airport every month. Lol… wait for it. I bet his majesty’s next plan is to build more ki pool and gold plated toilets for his supporters to sh.. in stinking luxury
Aylass! Poor Dominica!
As a St. Lucian i believe its all an exaggeration with respect to the figures.
You damm lie. You not no St. Lucian. You just a sad laborat knowing deep down your government cannot keep up neither compete.
All of a sudden you become a St Lucian, after all the years you that idiot been writing comments with that fake no name!
People like you time has long pass you and Skerrit, why would he be exaggerating , the rest of the Caribbean are not backward as you Dominica people, shut up you are an idiot without a name.
How can anybody, a government talk about tourism on an island without an International Airport?
I will never stop calling Dominicans stupid, because we are stupid: “sot, sot, sot, sot, as such Dominica is a fool’s paradise!
You are nothing more than a Red Clinic groveller,not a St Lucian.Your mind set would have been different.
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
per year not on any given day.
Is this really going to be a new airport?. What I am understanding it is the upgrading of the Hewanorra international airport.
I remember flying out of St. Lucia once. Our flight was terribly delayed and I could not find any airline staff to address our struggles. Their brand new airport will not help matters if the airlines do not train staff to be on hand to address customer issues. I wish them the best of luck with construction.
You do not say at which airport in St. Lucia you had this experience. The larger Hewanorra (UVF) one or the smaller L, Charles (SLU) airport located nr. Castries.
As I understand it St. Lucia is not constructing an entirely new international airport but significantly upgrading the existing Hewanorra one, which will include jet bridges to accommodate up to eight passenger jets at a time and doubling its capacity to min. one million passengers a year. Part of this project will also be to construct a proper highway from the airport, which is in the south of the island, to the north where most tourist facilities are located.
Recently all these islands have been upgrading their airport infrastructure..SVG got a new airport with jet bridges after pm told Dominicans we don’t need one.., Antigua new terminal with jet bridge.Now Lucia with this.We have pumped 300 million into Douglas Charles in past 10years. Lets hope the announcement by the pm skerrit to sign contract next year may become a reality.(the lucian pm gave a time table, lets hope we dont just see drawings next year in Dominica n break ground like the coast guard base in the north & nothing happened)
Heck, we do not even know where that airport in Dominica is going to be built! With respect, so far we have only had promises, not details.
Oh now i know where skerrit going get international airport for Dominica. He will get the hand me down one from st. Lucia seeing that they already have one and getting new one. Brilliant!!!!! Its the new idea. Hand me down infrastructure. LMAO..
I hope its done soon i am tired of flying through PR and container airport aint gonna be ready in another 40 years so thanks dor the option.
Ouch!!!!
As a Dominican, how I felt!
Chastanet just came into office,and this is already happening? This corrupt,wicked,evil gang of MISLEADERS in the DLP has been in office for almost 20years,and the country has regressed in an unprecedented way!!!. These MISLEADERS in the DLP are not about improving our lives.They have done so many nefarious things,their only objective is to stay in office.Thank God,the “””colour””discrimination of building materials have backfired in their faces like expired foodstuffs snd even their own supporters are turning on them.Skerrit and his I’lks who support this level of abuse on a people should ALL be rejected at the polls,and subsequently be charged with crimes against their own people.
Well done Chastanet.Well done St Lucians..That’s a progressive people!!!!
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party!!!