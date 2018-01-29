St. Lucian project touted to grant internet access to all its citizensOffice of St. Lucian Prime Minister - Monday, January 29th, 2018 at 11:35 AM
Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet spoke enthusiastically about the prospect of Island-wide internet access when he addressed the ceremony for the Installation phase of the Government Island-Wide Network (GINet) Project on Wednesday.
The project aims to help develop a wireless local area network (WLAN) in public areas in order to provide residents, tourists and persons conducting business with free and/or low-cost internet access. The Prime Minister, also and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service, explained that the project is in-keeping with Government’s plans to enable access to information for residents as well as develop village tourism and ensure visitors to Saint Lucia can stay connected while enjoying our island.
The Governments of Saint Lucia and the Republic of China (Taiwan) initiated discussions on the establishment of a GINet under the Information and Communication Technology Cooperation Agreement and the Government is now at the point of the installation phase of the GINet backbone and WiFi access points. Taiwan is contributing the sum of USD 3.28 million to the project, with the Government of Saint Lucia providing the remaining USD720.000 thousand to meet the estimated project cost of USD 4 million. In addition, the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has provided training in the installation and maintenance of the Network.
The Prime Minister profusely thanked the Taiwanese for their continued support to the programme which will not just increase in the use and access to the internet but also improve Saint Lucia’s ranking in the world Network Readiness Index.
At the ceremony His Excellency Douglas C.T. Shen, Ambassador to Saint Lucia for the Republic of China (Taiwan) expressed his Government’s continued commitment to the project. Also coming in for thanks were K-Best, Institute for Information Industry (Triple I of Taiwan), FLOW, Government Information Technology Services (GITS) and Digicel. The project is expected to be completed within the next three months.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
All our sister islands seem to have a government that looks in the best interests of their citizens, except Dominica where we have a government that does not even know how to take care of the looting problem that is an everyday thing.
We could do with that in Dominica.
@ Me I agree but this type will not be solved until we take care of our looting problem. Too many of our key citizens are looting from us
I suspect you went all over DNO looking for a spot to place that post