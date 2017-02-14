St Vincent and the Grenadines Argyle International Airport was officially opened on Monday evening with a flag-raising ceremony in which Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said that the facility is “a symbol, it is a metaphor of what is possible in us.”

“Do not ever allow any people, any nation to impose on us limitations to our imagination,” he told the large crowd that turned out to the opening of the EC$700 million (US$259 million) facility, six years behind schedule.

“Only we, as a self-governing people under God, with our own individual sense of being; only we must impose limitations on ourselves. Any other notion is a colonial one, and it is debilitating and it will hold us back,” said Gonsalves, who in 2005 announced his administration’s plan to build an international airport at Argyle, on the eastern side of the island.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY