St. Vincent & The Grenadines to launch US$Multi-Million Medicinal Cannabis IndustrySean Rose - Monday, January 15th, 2018 at 11:03 AM
St. Vincent and the Grenadines is on a path to establish a modern medicinal cannabis industry. A trained attorney specializing in legislative drafting- Mrs. Petrona Sealey-Browne has provided support to the initial consultative process on some possibilities regarding the crafting of a homegrown piece of legislation to establish the Industry and to address ancillary matters.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines has historically been regarded by some neighboring Islands as the exporter of cannabis illegally. The globally evolving medicinal cannabis industry has provided a lucrative opportunity for producers, manufacturers and exporters to re-think environmentally unsustainable methodologies and embrace practices throughout the value chain which have the potential of benefiting all stakeholders.
The issue of deforestation from cannabis mountainside cultivation has negatively impacted on downstream activities; habitats for many endemic species; and has proven to be the major cause of significant landslides along the island’s mountain ranges. Local, regional and international entrepreneurs have shown a keen interest in the establishment of investment in both production and marketing medicinal cannabis.
Saboto Caesar, the island’s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour and Chair of the National Medicinal Cannabis Industry Committee highlighted that the first overall objective is the establishment of a medical industry which will explore not only extracts from cannabis but also other plants which possess medical properties. When asked what exactly the legislation will look like, Min. Caesar noted; “I do not wish at this point to preempt the legal advisors and comments which will emanate from consultations on the issue, but will note that the quest is to establish a thriving medicinal cannabis industry with equity for all stakeholders, reflecting both the social and environmental responsibility needed.”
The issue of medical cannabis has risen in importance over the last decade for discussion in the hemisphere with the United States of America and Canada blazing the trail on developing Industries in different States and Provinces. Meanwhile, recent signs of a policy shift by the new US administration may lead to a freezing of investments in an already flourishing legal cannabis industry for at least 29 US states.
It is anticipated that there will be a widespread consultation over the upcoming months on the subject matter of what will be the best platform for a medicinal cannabis industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. These discussions will address the decriminalization of the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes in exceptional circumstances.
Other issues to be addressed include the establishment of an eligibility criteria identifying the diseases and medical symptoms for which access to medicinal cannabis by a patient may be authorized by a medical doctor; the provision of the procedure for registration and regulation of medical doctors who would wish to authorize the use of medicinal cannabis in relation to their patients whose diagnosis fall within the eligibility criteria; and the prescription for the role of the medical doctor in managing the use of medical cannabis by patients.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines with the aid of local farmers and foreign investors can become the epicenter of the Caribbean’s medical cannabis industry. The Global Medical Cannabis Market is expected to reach a value of 55.8 billion US by 2025, and the Cannabis Industry as a whole is expected to outpace jobs in manufacturing by 2020. Europe is set to become the largest cannabis market in the World within the next five years with a market of over 739 million people, and a healthcare spending of € 1.49 trillion.
7 Comments
Well done Ralph!! CARICOM has placed on the back burner the issue of cannabis although given the mandate to lead the discussions on the matter. It is now some TWO years that our PM promised some “structured debate” on this only to be “contradicted” by his unelected AG. We will always loose out on economic opportunities since we allow some trees to prevent us seeing the forests.
ABIGAGO!
You are allowed to damage your liver over time with alcohol
You are allowed you damage you lungs or other organs with cigarettes
In Dominica you are not allow to use marijuana because it causes you to get high, but getting drunk is fine if you’re not driving….
So happy to be moving out of this s***** country …backward way of thinking..time cannot come fast enough..
Is there an entity called government in Dominica?
Papa Blondie! Hmmmmmmm.
They had better get on this very quickly because Canada is light years ahead of most countries in this industry. To be successful, they will need a lot of money to get it done right. Canopy Growth Corporation, the lead in medicinal and soon to be recreational use, has been losing a lot of money trying to grow the company. They have raised a lot of money on the stock exchange, but it will take them years to start turning a profit.
Medicinal marijuana is not the same as a farmer growing a garden of weed. The standards for medicine is orders of magnitude higher and if they want to be considered as serious contenders, they need to compete with the big players.
It might seem like easy money, but it will be much more difficult than initially imagined.
there we stay. this is one of the only help available for ALS people. Dont have to smoke coconut oil and weed made product. Stay behind still. remember coconut and pomegranate.
Govt there you are to take control same as Canada take control of alcohol.
while i am at it we had mangoes and fruits rotting never had a cannery. i love how we keep missing the boat. Now we have to go out to sea and enlist others in assisting us to get it back to port.
I MOVING TO ST VINCENT!~~ Oh praise Jesus!!!
Meanwhile here in Dominica we are still stricken by the Dread Act and all the stigma that come with Rastafari and Marijuana. We still have police who believe that is the devil that making people use marijuana. Same police that have no problem consuming bottles of rum and eating pork. Thats besides the point though. St Vincent has realized that Marijuana will save their economy. Here we act like we are scared of it. Mr. Phd. PM i am still waiting on that “structured debate/ conversation” that you promised us 2 years ago, while in the background your Attorney General most adamantly states that never in the foreseeable future will marijuana be legal or decriminalized. But then Elections are around the corner, we know that you will throw the card on the table for decriminalization or legalization just to gas us up and get us excited and leaning towards your party for votes. But i for one will not be fooled again. Clearly this administration has NO intention of such. you have had AMPLE…