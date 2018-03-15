Suspicious deaths rattle St. Lucia communityDominica News Online - Thursday, March 15th, 2018 at 9:11 AM
A series of suspicious deaths has rattled the community of Coolie Town, Marigot in St. Lucia, forcing health authorities in the neighboring country to issue a public health alert on the matter.
It has been reported that four people have died after they allegedly ingested a poisonous substance which looked and smell like alcohol. It is further reported that the substance may have been stolen and shared.
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health in St. Lucia issued a public health alert warning people against consuming alcohol from unrecognized sources until investigations are completed.
The ministry said the deaths occurred between Friday 9th and Monday 12th March 2018.
“These patients presented to the Victoria Hospital at varying times with unusual symptoms, such as sudden onset of blindness, abnormal abdominal pain and in some cases, persons developed rapid unconsciousness and death,” the statement said. “The symptoms seem more in keeping with a poisonous substance. We do not believe that the individuals died of an infectious disease. We have heard rumors of a possible toxic substance, perhaps something that looks like and smells like alcohol being stolen and shared but have no evidence at this point of what the actual toxin may be.”
The ministry appealed to anyone with information to come forward and share with the police.
“Persons who believe they may have been exposed should visit a health facility where they can be examined, tested and managed,” the statements said.
Meanwhile, residents of the community have been speaking to the St. Lucia media on the matter.
“There is a rum, in a bottle, a dirty bottle, and when someone drinks it, that person is dead,” a man identified as “Matius” told HTS News.
Another told HTS, “A lot of things happen there. Today one died, next day another one die, next day another one die, you understand. But it is sad. Very sad. They were not violent people. Just like that. No trouble nothing to say that one this and that one that. No, none of them.”
Methanol, not ethanol.
Thanks for the correction. I did mean to say methanol, often the lethal product of clandestine brewing/distilling.
With the mentioning of blindness as one of the symptoms it sounds to me this could possible be ethanol (wood alcohol) poisoning.
