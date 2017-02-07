The new Argyle International Airport (AIA) boasts a runway that is 9,000 feet long, 250 feet wide, capable of accommodating aircraft as large as Boeing 747-400’s, while the 171,000 sq ft terminal building is designed to accommodate 1.5 million passengers per year.

The AIA is further enhanced with two jet bridges, restaurants, bars and other shops, all designed to provide passengers and airport employees with a pleasant experience.

To commemorate the long anticipated occasion and to set the tone for future flights into AIA, two flights, Caribbean Airlines charter and Dynamics Airline will leave New York, JFK for St.Vincent and the Grenadines( AIA)on February 14th, returning on February 21st.

Tickets for both Caribbean Airlines and Dynamics are being sold by Earley Travel Services: http://www.earleytravel.com Telephone (718) 693-4200, E-mail: earleytravel@yahoo.com

Tourism has been the major economic earner for St.Vincent and the Grenadines for the last two decades and it is expected that the new international airport will increase earnings in this sector as well as other critical sectors, including agriculture, fisheries and industry.