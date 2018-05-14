The Office of the Prime Minister is considering the results of a report concerning Trinidad and Tobago’s vote against Dominica at a meeting of the Organisation of American States (OAS) earlier this year.

Speaking during the Prime Minister’s questions in Parliament last Thursday, Dr Rowley said that the decision based on Ambassador Thomas’ report would be made known soon.

“The report of Ambassador Christopher Thomas is in the hands of the Office of the Prime Minister and is subject to consideration. As soon as it is appropriate that report will be made available to the Standing Committee on Foreign Policy. At the appropriate time, my office will make this report available to that Parliament committee.”

Dr Rowley added that the source of the error lay with a public official but did not name the person.

“The contents of the report indicate that there were shortcomings on the part of persons who hold office in this country and that report will be made available to the committee,” he said.

In April a report compiled by Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Minister Dennis Moses was submitted to Dr Rowley after a Trinidad and Tobago representative voted against Dominica at a recent OAS meeting.

The report was submitted to Ambassador Christopher Thomas for review and appropriate action.

Dominica had requested that its fees be waived due to the country’s economic challenges as a result of the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017.