The United Nations (UN) has issued a warning to members of its staff working in Barbados to be aware of an increase in criminal activity on that island.

Last Friday the UN’s Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) sent out a security advisory to all personnel in Barbados, telling them to increase their vigilance and what they should do should they be confronted by criminals.

“We received credible reports that a number of recent robberies are believed to be committed by a group of five armed men. The men are believed to be travelling in one vehicle, possibly a burgundy or red Kia, targeting both businesses and individuals,” the UN’s regional security advisor Corinne Heraud wrote from her office in Trinidad and Tobago. “The men may be attempting to trick victims into stopping or exiting their vehicles by driving behind them and flicking their headlights. The five men were last encountered in St Joseph.”

The advisory added, “All UN personnel and family members are reminded to always lock your car doors, keep your windows up, only pull over in well-lit populated areas, and to remain aware of your surroundings at all times. Avoid driving alone at night.”

“If you detect that you are being watched or followed do not panic and drive to your nearest ‘safe haven’ (UN office, police station…). Try to collect as much information on any suspect vehicle such as make, colour, licence plate, identifying marks, description of occupants, etc. If someone tries to bump your car, honk the horn, put on hazard lights and continue driving quickly.”

“If you are hit from behind and have to stop, do not get out of the vehicle or unlock it until you have called the police. Check the mirrors to observe the situation and if you see something suspicious like a pair or group of men descending all at the same time, try to rush to a ‘safe haven’. If you have a driver, instruct him accordingly. It is illegal to leave the spot of an accident but safer to go away straight to the closest police station. The CSFP [Common Foreign and Security Policy] and UNDSS will assist you with the police if necessary.”