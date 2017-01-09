A New York-based financial advisory firm specialising in investment consulting and wealth management has defended the Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIP) being undertaken by several Caribbean countries.

Reacting to the “Passports for Sale” programme aired on CBS flagship programme “60 Minutes” last weekend, Apex Capital Partners Corp, said, “while 60 Minutes certainly featured concerns expressed over the years, most of the countries and services providers participating in these Citizenship by Investment Programmes are doing so via a successful process that supports domestic growth as well as the individual citizen.

“Our team witnesses it first-hand the extensive due diligence process, which involves background checks and interviews, while also conducting information exchanges within the international community, including numerous foreign governments,” said Nuri Katz, founder and president of Apex Capital Partners Corp.

