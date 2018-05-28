UWP congratulates newly-elected gov’t and people of BarbadosPress release - Monday, May 28th, 2018 at 9:51 AM
The United Workers Party of Dominica congratulates the newly elected Prime Minister of Barbados Hon. Mia Mottley QC and her Barbados Labour Party (BLP) on the resounding victory in the General Elections held on 24th May, 2018.
We applaud Ms. Mottley for becoming the first female Prime Minister of Barbados and for leading the BLP to the first-ever clean sweep of all 30 seats in the nation’s Parliament.
We also wish to congratulate the people of Barbados for upholding our democratic traditions in the Commonwealth Caribbean in ensuring a peaceful transition of political power in their beautiful country.
The Barbados Electoral and Boundaries Commission must also be commended for its role in preventing and discouraging acts of treating and bribery in order to ensure free and fair elections as an honest, accurate expression of the voice of the people.
We, therefore, take this opportunity to encourage our Electoral Commission in Dominica to emulate the best practices for elections with integrity adopted in Barbados.
1 Comment
The congratulatory by the UWP message is quite measured. It’s quite pleasing to note that there are no accusations about cheating, electoral malpractice or any sort of controversies emanating from the defeated Democratic Labor Party. This is a true testament of a fair electoral system. The Electoral System in Dominica is in desperate need of reform. Controversies always arise after most national elections. Court battles among the political parties have become inevitable. Why is Skerrit so stubbornly resisting any attempt of reforming a corrupt system? Does he have too much to lose? What the heart is to the body, the electoral system is to our democracy. If the electoral system remain in its current form , election results will forever be questionable and the country will forever remain in political and economic paralysis. Anger, dissatisfaction and division will become permanent fixtures of the political landscape. Electoral Reform should be done without further procrastination.