Venezuela: Maduro claims victory in vote that critics call a shamCNN - Monday, July 31st, 2017 at 10:20 AM
President Nicolás Maduro thanked “the brave people of Venezuela” for voting in a controversial election for a new Constituent Assembly that will have the power to rewrite his country’s constitution.
The election will allow Maduro to replace Venezuela’s current legislative body — the National Assembly — with the new assembly, made up of 545 members, all nominated by his administration.
“We have a Constituent Assembly. I said, come hell or high water– and hell and high water came — and the Constituent Assembly arrived from the hand of the people, from its conscience,” Maduro said, claiming victory.
The opposition boycotted the election as a fraud and has called for massive protests to begin again Monday.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Corruption in high places. That what we might be facing here soon.
Desperate times, desperate measures. Dictators will do anything to hold on to power even it means changing the constitution.
What victory? A fight without an opponent, a race without completion? Such is but a hollow victory, a Phyrric victory as shall be proven by the events to unfold. The poor people of Venezuela have nothing to lose because they have nothing already but who will offer a safe haven to the fat cats and their accumulated wealth? Could Roosevelt Skerrit , the defender of all things Bolivarian be persuaded to play the role of savior for Maduro, who is no longer maduro but long since podrido?
This reminds me of the rotten state in which Dominica is in., with Skerrit and his polluted DLP team going to parliament to legitimize TREATING and BRIBING, pure acts of of corruption. Dictators only strength is to remain in power. There are many things they fear when power has left them. I do know that the Venezuelan people are fighters, and will eventually get rid of DICTATOR Maduro, .In similar fashion Skerrit will be voted OUT too, as resident Dominicans did in 2014. We have to keep focused on the narrative NO ELECTION WITHOUT ELECTORAL REFORM…….We have to fan this flame, so that those wicked, and colony of doggone idiots cannot come with the farce that they had no time TO IMPLEMENT THOSE REFORMS!!!!!!
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW.