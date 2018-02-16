Watch 90th Meeting of the Monetary Council media conference liveDominica News Online - Friday, February 16th, 2018 at 3:09 PM
The Ninetieth Meeting of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was held at the ECCB Headquarters, Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, on 16 February 2018, under the chairmanship of the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit.
Watch the live coverage on FaceBook, of the media conference which followed the meeting.
90th Meeting of the Monetary Council Media Conference
Posted by ECCB Connects on Friday, February 16, 2018
4 Comments
Skerrit is asking for Dominicans to support the CBI program BLINDLY.
Again….we are not against the program but the absence of proper accountability of the program under your management.
And as long as you are not willing to provide proper accountability with financial checks and balance we will keep asking questions about the CBI program.
The Dominica Carpaud (crapo) Mentality Sir Knight Dr. Punjab Indian doctor of nothing Me Almost Nearly Cousin talking but we cannot hear anything de boy saying eh!
Could it be because he is sitting there talking so much nonsense; the Kitticians cut off the audio!
You.really jealous of him eh. You can never ever fit in his shoes you can say what you want.You will always be a hater!
Poor you! Francisco. You are really sick and needs to see a doctor. You are suffering from “SKERROTICIS”. It will take you 15 years before there might be a possible cure to your problem.