‘Worst is over’ for Brazil’s meat scandalJamaica Observer - Friday, March 24th, 2017 at 1:29 PM
Worldwide markets have been slamming their doors on Brazilian meat since revelations that rotten produce was being sold with faked certificates, but the agriculture minister told AFP on Thursday “the worst of the process is over.”
Just under a week since police announced they’d discovered meatpacking companies bribing corrupt inspectors to certify tainted meat, Brazil’s huge meat industry is reeling as China and other big clients suspend or impose extra checks on imports.
Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi insisted that the problem is isolated and that Brazilian products represent no danger. But the economic damage to Latin America’s biggest country could be dire: $1.5 billion in sales are at risk, Maggi estimated.
However, officials are pushing back hard, with President Michel Temer due to call his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday to try and get the import ban lifted.
