On September 18, 2017, Hurricane Maria unleashed a devastating blow to the island of Dominica. Over 70,000 of our fellow Dominicans were impacted by this devastating natural disaster, resulting in a significant loss of life and for those who survived, their lives will be for forever impacted.

As a result of this devastation, “Restore Dominica” a non-profit group of volunteers, came together to organize a benefit concert with the sole purpose to raise much needed funds to help Dominica recover. The concert will take place on Saturday November 18th at St Thomas The Apostle Parish Hall located at : 14 High Gate Drive, Markham Ontario. Our efforts and funds raised during this concert and other subsequent events will go directly to the local communities to aid with rebuilding homes, schools, medical centers and providing much needed supplies.

For more information please visit the website:

www.restoredominica.com