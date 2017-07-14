PAWI Dominica announces the 2017 Festival under the theme: “WALKING IN POWER. Acts 1:8” This Festival is the gathering of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies Youth Arm.

The countries participating in the events are: Barbados, St Lucia, Antigua, Trinidad, and Tobago, Grenada, St. Vincent, St Kitts. The Festival will run from July 16th to 28th July, 2017 at the Pierre Charles Secondary School.

A secretariat has been established to activate all necessary resources and to disseminate the event locally and to make all necessary arrangements for 281 visitors during the two 2 weeks-long festival.

The Festival represents a local investment of approximately XCD$106,000.00 towards transportation, meals, accommodation. Local Events’ Coordinator, Brian Xavier says, “The Events’ Committee is working with a number of stake holders and the churches to plan the event and to make the Festival both a memorable and enjoyable experience for our visitors. This is a fantastic opportunity to put Dominica on display throughout the region and the rest of the world. Hoteliers, taxi operators, farmers, tour guides, water sports, restaurateurs, craft makers to name a few will all need to be engaged simultaneously to make this event a success.”

A number of governmental and spiritual heads have been invited to our Official Opening Ceremony on Sunday July 16th July, 2017 from 6:00p.m at the Pierre Charles Secondary School.

Highlights for the fourteen (14) day events are: Sundays Official Opening Ceremony, Youth street Rally/Evangelism, Community Work, nightly revival services , workshops in the day, skills development, drama, debates, a cultural night, and a concert at the camp site from 7pm.