EASTER REFLECTION: New beginnings, new opportunitiesFr. Elton J Letang C.Ss.R - Sunday, April 16th, 2017 at 8:56 AM
John’s gospel tells us that Mary of Magdala arose “early in the morning” at dawn to go to Jesus’ tomb. This image of a new day speaks to us of new beginnings, new opportunities, and new encounters.
Any person who resides in Dominica, or anywhere for that reason, especially on a mountaintop, would know what early morning truly means: freshness of air, freshness of new life. As a young man growing up in Giraudel at the break of dawn, I remember the freshness of the morning break; the touch of the cold breeze on the skin; the break of a new day.
Easter, for Christians, or for anyone familiar with Christianity would know the meaning: Jesus Christ’s victory over death. His resurrection symbolizes the eternal life that is granted to all who believe in Him. Death is overcome. Death has no victory: God is the Lord of life.
In today’s world, we experience Easter whenever someone looks us in the eyes and say, I am sorry. We experience Easter when someone looks us in the eyes and say, apology accepted. We experience Easter when brothers and sisters are able to put aside differences and work towards the common good.
Whenever we give another person a second chance we are allowing them to experience Easter, we are giving them a new day, a clean slate allowing them to correct the wrongs they have done in your eyes. When we are able to reconcile a relationship and experience the joy that comes from working for the common good, we are experiencing Easter. That’s why Easter celebrates a new beginning, our certitude of new life. That’s how we encounter Easter today by the good works and holiness of people.
Easter is still a mystery today. Just as we go to the supermarkets or flower shops to buy Easter eggs from the Easter bunnies (a folkloric figure) and enjoy their variety of colours and tastes, we better not think too hard about them or think too clearly or think too rationally, for bunnies and eggs just don’t go together. I like to call it a fantastic, ridiculous pairing for any right thinking person.
And maybe this is true about Easter. Easter and its mystery cannot be rationalized and approached logically. Whoever heard of someone rising from the dead? Maybe then we can come to appreciate doubting Thomas a little more or the other apostles who wanted to “see and believe,” who wanted to know their friend was alive. Yet they did not understand this could be. The Easter mystery is something we believe because of our faith: we believe it, we live it, we embrace it.
Let use this Easter to find new ways of living in this difficult society. Let is use this Easter to find new life in both familiar and unexpected places in our society. Our hunt should never end because we are always called to seek and recognize the risen Christ in each and every person.
Fr. Elton J. Letang, C.Ss.R is Parish Priest, Parish of St. Theresa, Malick-Barataria, Trinidad and Tobago
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Every time I pray to the Lord my feeling I am not connected to Him, I lost hope that if I die I can not enter to heaven, what shall I do to be connected to the Lord?
Christ arose!
No grave shall keep my body down, because of his resurrection
Death could not hold it’s prey, Jesus my Saviour, he arose he arose Hallelujah Christ arose!
What a friend we have in Jesus all our sins and grief to bear, what a privilege to carry every thing to him in prey!
Who was John is he a member of the African family ? Why do we promote people who died 2000 yrs ago that we know nothing about . We as a people have to ask questions , during slavery if we were caught reading a bible we would be hung on a tree. Together let’s promote all great Dominicans . All we do is promote every other race except our own. Together let’s promote some great African kings and queens .most of the things we promote are great stories. None of these stories will get us out of poverty .
These preachers are preaching as if we are in heaven, where everything is perfect and no regards to the ills that are affecting us by corrupt politicians that are in partnership with the church. Yes, Father Letang and others, Easter is not just about preaching nice sermons that make us feel good, but one where we understand that the reason why Christ came and was resurrected, was so “that he might destroy the works of the devil” 1Jn. 3:8. The works of the devil is more than just what religion considers as sin but it also include the oppression that politicians oppress us with. It includes corruption and when caught, try to hide their evil by dishing out money to just about anyone to win an election. It’s time that the Church of God start to preach the whole gospel, as Jesus, Paul, Peter, John and others preached it! Not just a feel good message but one that calls wrong by name no matter who is involved. I am just fedup with so much religion and not enough GODLINESS in the land