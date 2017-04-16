John’s gospel tells us that Mary of Magdala arose “early in the morning” at dawn to go to Jesus’ tomb. This image of a new day speaks to us of new beginnings, new opportunities, and new encounters.

Any person who resides in Dominica, or anywhere for that reason, especially on a mountaintop, would know what early morning truly means: freshness of air, freshness of new life. As a young man growing up in Giraudel at the break of dawn, I remember the freshness of the morning break; the touch of the cold breeze on the skin; the break of a new day.

Easter, for Christians, or for anyone familiar with Christianity would know the meaning: Jesus Christ’s victory over death. His resurrection symbolizes the eternal life that is granted to all who believe in Him. Death is overcome. Death has no victory: God is the Lord of life.

In today’s world, we experience Easter whenever someone looks us in the eyes and say, I am sorry. We experience Easter when someone looks us in the eyes and say, apology accepted. We experience Easter when brothers and sisters are able to put aside differences and work towards the common good.

Whenever we give another person a second chance we are allowing them to experience Easter, we are giving them a new day, a clean slate allowing them to correct the wrongs they have done in your eyes. When we are able to reconcile a relationship and experience the joy that comes from working for the common good, we are experiencing Easter. That’s why Easter celebrates a new beginning, our certitude of new life. That’s how we encounter Easter today by the good works and holiness of people.

Easter is still a mystery today. Just as we go to the supermarkets or flower shops to buy Easter eggs from the Easter bunnies (a folkloric figure) and enjoy their variety of colours and tastes, we better not think too hard about them or think too clearly or think too rationally, for bunnies and eggs just don’t go together. I like to call it a fantastic, ridiculous pairing for any right thinking person.

And maybe this is true about Easter. Easter and its mystery cannot be rationalized and approached logically. Whoever heard of someone rising from the dead? Maybe then we can come to appreciate doubting Thomas a little more or the other apostles who wanted to “see and believe,” who wanted to know their friend was alive. Yet they did not understand this could be. The Easter mystery is something we believe because of our faith: we believe it, we live it, we embrace it.

Let use this Easter to find new ways of living in this difficult society. Let is use this Easter to find new life in both familiar and unexpected places in our society. Our hunt should never end because we are always called to seek and recognize the risen Christ in each and every person.

Fr. Elton J. Letang, C.Ss.R is Parish Priest, Parish of St. Theresa, Malick-Barataria, Trinidad and Tobago