Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Roseau, His Lordship Gabriel Malzaire, has welcomed the establishment of a Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs as announced by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit earlier this week.

He said on Thursday that although he doesn’t quite know what the responsibility of the Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs is, it is a ‘good move.’

“I am pleased to hear from the Prime Minister’s address the establishment of a Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs,” the Bishop stated. “I don’t quite know what that responsibility is, however, I think it is a good move as regards the leadership of our country.”

In an address to the nation on Tuesday, Skerrit introduced the new ministry which will be led by Catherine Daniel.

He said the move was in response to calls for an incorporation of Christian values in the walks of life in Dominica.

“This is in direct response to the calls by many, for a much deeper incorporation of Christian values and principles into every walk of life, including, but not limited to the functioning of government and especially in the everyday management and operation of our schools,” the Prime Minister stated.

Malzaire stated that the move was “particularly important when we consider that many governments of the world are trying to smother the use of prayer or anything spiritual in schools and our government is seeing its absolute importance.”

“The Honorable Prime Minister is certainly correct about the problem of the escalation of the crime situation in our country and its attendant causes, one of which is the lack of a proper moral base stemming from a sometimes deficient home formation,” he stated. “With the possibility of inculcating this all-important religious, spiritual dimension to our school’s curriculum which has always been the mission of the Catholic Church is nothing but advantageous.”

The Bishop said he looks forward to working with the Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs.

“Therefore, I look forward to working with the new Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs to see to it that our young minds are formed in an integral way,” he remarked.