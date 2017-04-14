Good Friday reflectionMsgr. W. John-Lewis - Friday, April 14th, 2017 at 7:04 AM
Isaiah 52:13–53:12 // Hebrews 4:14-16; 5:7-9 //John 18:1—18:42
Today is Good Friday, that part of the Paschal Triduum when the Church focuses on the crucifixion and death of the Lord.
Today we listen and meditate on the Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ as presented in the gospel of John (John 18:1—18:42).
I invite you to reflect on three questions?
1. You were there… Who were you?
2. What did He endure for you?
3. What does it do to you? What does it demand of you?
I. You were there? Who were you?
Were you there? Meaning Were you able to enter into the Passion story, not so much as a bystander, but as a participant.
Were you perhaps one of the many who shouted “Hosanna” as he passed through the streets of Jerusalem? Or maybe one of the twelve reclining with him at table? Which one?
Maybe you were among the disciples who hastily ran away from the Christ as the police closed in?
Or, worse, maybe the poor cowardly Peter who denied ever having set eyes upon the Accused?
Or, worst of all, maybe Judas who sold Him out for beer money?
Or take Governor Pilate.
Could you have been the Pilate in John’s Gospel? He wanted most of all to make no judgment and to put the whole affair in the back of his file cabinet?
Or would we have been St Matthew’s Pilate? Matthew describes the Roman bureaucrat as attempting to wash his hands of the inevitable murder most foul of the Christ?
II. What he endured for you.
The first Scripture reading given to us is what is referred to as the fourth Suffering Servant son of Isaiah (Isaiah 52:13–53:12). In there is spelled out the extent of the pain that he endured for our sake. A man despised and rejected, one pierced for our transgressions, crushed for our inquities.
“He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to him,
nothing in his appearance that we should desire him.
3 He was despised and rejected by mankind,
a man of suffering, and familiar with pain.
Like one from whom people hide their faces
he was despised, and we held him in low esteem.
4 Surely he took up our pain
and bore our suffering,
yet we considered him punished by God,
stricken by him, and afflicted.
5 But he was pierced for our transgressions,
he was crushed for our iniquities;
the punishment that brought us peace was on him,
and by his wounds we are healed.
6 We all, like sheep, have gone astray,
each of us has turned to our own way;
and the LORD has laid on him
the iniquity of us all.
7 He was oppressed and afflicted,
yet he did not open his mouth;
he was led like a lamb to the slaughter,
and as a sheep before its shearers is silent,
so he did not open his mouth.
8 By oppression[d] and judgment he was taken away.
Yet who of his generation protested?
For he was cut off from the land of the living;
for the transgression of my people he was punished.[e]
9 He was assigned a grave with the wicked,
and with the rich in his death,
though he had done no violence,
nor was any deceit in his mouth.
He did it for you, for me… This should make us ask the question: Who am I that God would show such great love? In the words of the familiar and well-loved hymn:
“ And when I think that God his son not sparing sent him to die, I scarce can take it in; that on the cross my burdens gladly bearing he bled and died to take away my sin……
Then sings my soul: How great Thou art! How great Thou art
III. What does it do to us? What does it demand of us?
Weep? Mourn, and then Rejoice
To weep, not so much for Him, but for ourselves!
To mourn our sin that nailed Him to the Cross
But also to shed tears of joy because he triumphed through this tragedy. He has borne our sufferings and given us a second chance. We too can triumph even in our tragedy. He lives!! And because he lives, I can face tomorrow and all the tomorrows of life.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
Christ crucified. Why is it the greatest event in all history
Because of who He was and is! The Son of God.
Because of why He died! To pay the penalty for sin.
Because of who He died for! All mankind.
Because God the Father accepted that death as payment for the sins of every man, woman, boy and girl.
Because the benefits of that death are available for so many. *………. whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.* (John 3:16)
Because of what that death saves believers from. Eternal punishment in the lake of fire.
Because of what that death saves believers for. Eternal life and unending bliss in heaven with their Lord.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Thank you Msgr. W. John Lewis for this awesome reflection. The verses you quote from Isaiah are my favorite passage of scripture. This is the gospel. It is the way of salvation. Your comments are pure gold.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill. Pentecostal Evangelist.
Continuation:
What Christ did on the cross purchased salvation for all who believe.
The resurrection is a testimony to the fact that God accepted this sacrifice as payment in full for our sins.
I invite you to visit our website http://www.livinghopehopeministries,ca
Click onto SERMONS.
Now click onto – and listen to – the sermon MANY INFALLIBLE PROOFS.
It will give you evidence of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. I will give you the names of lawyers who have said this evidence would stand up today in a modern court of law. One was an unbeliever. He intended to write a book about Christ simply from an historical point of view leaving Him in the tomb. As he did research for the book he was overwhelmed by the evidence of the resurrection and became a Christian. He called the book WHO ROLLED THE STONE AWAY He subtitled it THE BOOK THAT REFUSED TO BE WRITTEN.
I pray you will listen to this EASTER message and encounter the risen Christ
Sincerely, Rev. Donald…
Thank you Msgr. W. Lewis for this excellent reflection. It ministered grace to my heart. Isaiah 53
is one of my favorite passages of scripture. It was written approximately 700 years before the birth of Christ by Divine inspiration as Isaiah spoke prophetically.
Continuation:
The first line above should read
Isaiah 53:6 says *…All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquities of us all.*
This is the good news we call the gospel. It gives us salvation now for the life to come. But we also need hope for this life. I find comfort in the words of Msgr. Lewis *And because he lives I can face tomorrow, and all the tomorrows of life.* Praise the Lord! No matter what I will face tomorrow He is already there waiting to take my hand.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill. Evangelist.
we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.*
When the Lord Jesus hung on the cross God the Father laid upon Him the guilt of all our sins. As our substitute HE bore the punishment we should have borne. He paid the debt and set us free if we will only believe this, and receive Him as our Savior.
*… Christ died for the ungodly.* (Romans 5:6)
*… Christ died for us.* (Romans 5:8)
*For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works lest any man should boast.* (Ephesians 2:8,9.)
*For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.* (John 3:16)
Who wrote this?
Amennnnnn
Saw this on Facebook and think we must reflect on these questions-
1To what degree do voters support corrupt politicians?
2. Why do voters support corrupt politicians?
3. How, and to what degree, can Dominican voters be persuaded to penalize corrupt parliament Representatives, Heads of Government and Heads of State?
4. Is there a need to examine Dominican voters behaviours and accountability?
5. Do Dominican voters trade-off parliament Representatives’ positive characteristics against their negative ones, including corruption based on what’s in it for them?
6. Do Dominican voters actually penalize corruption when they are made aware of it?
7. Is penalizing corrupt behaviors, dependent on the benefits of voting for a corrupt leader if it outweigh its costs?
8. In Dominica, what are the conditions under which information allows voters to hold politicians to account?
9. Whether and why voters might punish or support corrupt politicians?
Couldn’t fit all questions…