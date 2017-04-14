Isaiah 52:13–53:12 // Hebrews 4:14-16; 5:7-9 //John 18:1—18:42

Today is Good Friday, that part of the Paschal Triduum when the Church focuses on the crucifixion and death of the Lord.

Today we listen and meditate on the Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ as presented in the gospel of John (John 18:1—18:42).

I invite you to reflect on three questions?

1. You were there… Who were you?

2. What did He endure for you?

3. What does it do to you? What does it demand of you?

I. You were there? Who were you?

Were you there? Meaning Were you able to enter into the Passion story, not so much as a bystander, but as a participant.

Were you perhaps one of the many who shouted “Hosanna” as he passed through the streets of Jerusalem? Or maybe one of the twelve reclining with him at table? Which one?

Maybe you were among the disciples who hastily ran away from the Christ as the police closed in?

Or, worse, maybe the poor cowardly Peter who denied ever having set eyes upon the Accused?

Or, worst of all, maybe Judas who sold Him out for beer money?

Or take Governor Pilate.

Could you have been the Pilate in John’s Gospel? He wanted most of all to make no judgment and to put the whole affair in the back of his file cabinet?

Or would we have been St Matthew’s Pilate? Matthew describes the Roman bureaucrat as attempting to wash his hands of the inevitable murder most foul of the Christ?

II. What he endured for you.

The first Scripture reading given to us is what is referred to as the fourth Suffering Servant son of Isaiah (Isaiah 52:13–53:12). In there is spelled out the extent of the pain that he endured for our sake. A man despised and rejected, one pierced for our transgressions, crushed for our inquities.

“He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to him,

nothing in his appearance that we should desire him.

3 He was despised and rejected by mankind,

a man of suffering, and familiar with pain.

Like one from whom people hide their faces

he was despised, and we held him in low esteem.

4 Surely he took up our pain

and bore our suffering,

yet we considered him punished by God,

stricken by him, and afflicted.

5 But he was pierced for our transgressions,

he was crushed for our iniquities;

the punishment that brought us peace was on him,

and by his wounds we are healed.

6 We all, like sheep, have gone astray,

each of us has turned to our own way;

and the LORD has laid on him

the iniquity of us all.

7 He was oppressed and afflicted,

yet he did not open his mouth;

he was led like a lamb to the slaughter,

and as a sheep before its shearers is silent,

so he did not open his mouth.

8 By oppression[d] and judgment he was taken away.

Yet who of his generation protested?

For he was cut off from the land of the living;

for the transgression of my people he was punished.[e]

9 He was assigned a grave with the wicked,

and with the rich in his death,

though he had done no violence,

nor was any deceit in his mouth.

He did it for you, for me… This should make us ask the question: Who am I that God would show such great love? In the words of the familiar and well-loved hymn:

“ And when I think that God his son not sparing sent him to die, I scarce can take it in; that on the cross my burdens gladly bearing he bled and died to take away my sin……

Then sings my soul: How great Thou art! How great Thou art

III. What does it do to us? What does it demand of us?

Weep? Mourn, and then Rejoice

To weep, not so much for Him, but for ourselves!

To mourn our sin that nailed Him to the Cross

But also to shed tears of joy because he triumphed through this tragedy. He has borne our sufferings and given us a second chance. We too can triumph even in our tragedy. He lives!! And because he lives, I can face tomorrow and all the tomorrows of life.