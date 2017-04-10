On Sunday, Our Lady of Fatima Parish joined Catholics in Dominica and around the world in celebrating Palm Sunday, also known as Passion Sunday.

Palm Sunday commemorates the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, the week before his death and resurrection.

It marks the beginning of Holy Week which concludes on Easter Sunday, one of the holiest days on the Christian calender.

The Bible states that as Jesus entered Jerusalem, the crowds greeted him by waving palm branches and covering his path with palm branches.

Immediately following this great time of celebration in the ministry of Jesus, he begins his journey to the cross.

Our Lady of Fatima Parish comprises New Town, Giraudel, Eggleston, Loubriere and all areas in between.

Led by Parish Priest, Monsignor William Jno Lewis, the parish began a palm-waving procession from Castle Comfort junction to the parish church in New Town.

