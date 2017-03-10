Pope hints at possible ordination of married menBBC - Friday, March 10th, 2017 at 2:57 PM
Pope Francis has said he may consider ordaining married men – under very specific circumstances – to address the shortage of Catholic priests.
He was speaking about the possibility of viri probati (men of proven faith) carrying out some duties.
“We have to give a thought to whether viri probati are a possibility,” he told German newspaper Der Zeit, his words translated by Reuters.
Such men, he said, could possibly work in isolated areas.
The Latin phrase viri probati is used to refer to married men of strong faith, who are often older with grown children.
4 Comments
Nonsense
Pope Francis said he may consider ordaining married men. This is not the same as saying he is going to ordain married men. May consider However, many agree it is something he should consider.
Any policy that is contrary to the Bible is not going to work. Mandatory priestly celibacy obviously has not worked well. Why did the Roman Catholic Church not stay with what we have in the Bible Why did they ever bring in forced celibacy for their priests when they it is so obviously contrary to the Word of God?
In the Old Testament the priests were married.
In the New Testament the priests and rabbis were married.
In the New Testament the apostles of Christ were married including Peter. The elders (pastors) and deacons of the churches were married. This is what God wanted in most cases. Paul made it clear there are exceptions. Some servants of God are called to a single life but this is a personal matter between the individual and God.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald…
Wow! That’s a change. I think many Catholics welcome the idea.
Why not? It would make priests more understanding of the daily struggles other people feel, who are in regular relationships and take a lot of paedophiles out of the system.