Pope hints at possible ordination of married menBBC - Friday, March 10th, 2017 at 2:57 PM
Pope Francis has said he may consider ordaining married men – under very specific circumstances – to address the shortage of Catholic priests.
He was speaking about the possibility of viri probati (men of proven faith) carrying out some duties.
“We have to give a thought to whether viri probati are a possibility,” he told German newspaper Der Zeit, his words translated by Reuters.
Such men, he said, could possibly work in isolated areas.
The Latin phrase viri probati is used to refer to married men of strong faith, who are often older with grown children.
