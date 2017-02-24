Pope suggests it’s better to be an atheist than a bad ChristianCNN - Friday, February 24th, 2017 at 11:55 AM
If you’re a Christian who exploits people, leads a double life or manages a “dirty” business, perhaps it’s better not to call yourself a believer, Pope Francis suggested in a homily on Thursday in Rome.
“So many Christians are like this, and these people scandalize others,” Francis said during morning Mass at Casa Santa Marta, according to Vatican Radio. “How many times have we heard — all of us, around the neighborhood and elsewhere — ‘But to be a Catholic like that, it’s better to be an atheist.’ It is that: scandal.”
“But what is scandal? Scandal is saying one thing and doing another.”
In the Catholic Church, causing scandal also a grave offense.
2 Comments
OMG!! Such is this pagan’s opinion. Doesn’t he know that all Christians are inherently bad, hence the need for salvation. And there’s no such thing as an atheist. By disbelieving God you are acknowledging him.
The Pope Knows the Truth..Christianity is NOT the creator of Morals.