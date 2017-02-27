In response to the national speech/media release put out by the Honourable (Hon) Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit on February 24, 2017.

The Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit has breached the Sexual offences Act 1 of 1998 of the Commonwealth of Dominica. The publishing media houses maybe equally culpable.

The Hon. Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit was very irresponsible, reckless and/or grossly negligent and ought to have known better as the head of the Executive in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Section 38 of the Sexual offences Act, Act 1 of 1998 prohibits any matter that is likely to lead members of the public to identify a person as the complainant or as the accused in relation to a charge with an offence under this Act, subject to an exception by operation of law. Regrettably the benefit of the exception under the subject legal instrument cannot be granted or applied to the Honourable Prime Minister.

In the circumstances, a formal report/complaint against the Hon. Prime Minster was made on Saturday 25 February, 2017 at the Roseau Police Station. The report calls for an investigation into the matter.

Should the Police department of the Commonwealth of Dominica fail in its constitutional and natural duties to investigate and to act appropriately; the complainant has the right to institute private criminal proceedings against Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Section 2 of the Sexual Offences Act 1 of the Commonwealth of Dominica ; A person who publishes or broadcast any matter in contravention of subsection (1) is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of fifty thousand dollars and to imprisonment for three years.

Another point of note is for the Prime Minister to find and confirm that there is an elected Member of Parliament who does not have or ever had a Diplomatic Passport of the Commonwealth of Dominica. In the interest of the public, I also ask the Prime Minster to tell us whether any diplomatic passport of a former elected member for the South of Dominica has since been revoked.

Joshua Francis

Attorney-at-Law

Elected Member of the Roseau South Constituency