In response to the national speech/media release put out by the Honourable (Hon) Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit on February 24, 2017.
The Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit has breached the Sexual offences Act 1 of 1998 of the Commonwealth of Dominica. The publishing media houses maybe equally culpable.
The Hon. Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit was very irresponsible, reckless and/or grossly negligent and ought to have known better as the head of the Executive in the Commonwealth of Dominica.
Section 38 of the Sexual offences Act, Act 1 of 1998 prohibits any matter that is likely to lead members of the public to identify a person as the complainant or as the accused in relation to a charge with an offence under this Act, subject to an exception by operation of law. Regrettably the benefit of the exception under the subject legal instrument cannot be granted or applied to the Honourable Prime Minister.
In the circumstances, a formal report/complaint against the Hon. Prime Minster was made on Saturday 25 February, 2017 at the Roseau Police Station. The report calls for an investigation into the matter.
Should the Police department of the Commonwealth of Dominica fail in its constitutional and natural duties to investigate and to act appropriately; the complainant has the right to institute private criminal proceedings against Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
Section 2 of the Sexual Offences Act 1 of the Commonwealth of Dominica; A person who publishes or broadcast any matter in contravention of subsection (1) is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of fifty thousand dollars and to imprisonment for three years.
Another point of note is for the Prime Minister to find and confirm that there is an elected Member of Parliament who does not have or ever had a Diplomatic Passport of the Commonwealth of Dominica. In the interest of the public, I also ask the Prime Minster to tell us whether any diplomatic passport of a former elected member for the South of Dominica has since been revoked.
Joshua Francis
Attorney-at-Law
Elected Member of the Roseau South Constituency
Mr. Joshua Francis Sir, what have you said here?
Your legalities does not erase the fact of your conduct; the Prime Minister did not say anything new; in that this conduct of yours, is the reason you are no longer in Leadership, pertaining to your Political Party.
To me, you seemed to have lost your mind, the way you are going on, as it nothing ever bad happened with your involvement. I started to believe in you at the beginning, even if I am Laborite; my home Village is part of your constituency; but you quickly destroyed my beliefs. It was shameful to me, to see your conduct, whatever you were up to, on Tuesday, February 07, 2017
The Prime Minister has to speak to us, Dominicans; he must mention all issues of concern to him; you and yours are the first of reasons for his concern since you all entered Parliament.
If I were you, I would remain silent until there is a judgment of your conduct with that minor and stop with those legalities.